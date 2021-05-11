Jake G. Winter, 94 of Buffalo Center passed away Monday, December 21 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A Celebration of Life for Jake G. Winter will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 15, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center. Sharing of memories with Reverend William Peake will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to North Iowa Community School, Buffalo Center Ambulance, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Southern, MN, in Jakes name.

