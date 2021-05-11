IHSAA/IGHSAU – State Qualifying Track Meet Tickets Now For Sale

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and host members schools throughout the state are currently selling tickets for the upcoming state qualifying track meets.

Per IHSAA and IGHSAU guidelines, tickets won’t be sold at the gate for cash and must be purchased online ahead of the meet you will be attending. The ticket price will remain at 6 dollars and can be purchased by going to https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets/.

Once on the IHSAA’s website, fans can click Track and Field, the Class of the meet they want to attend, followed by the site location. All locations for local teams are listed below; the state qualifying meets will take place Thursday, May 13th, around 4:00 pm.

Class 2A at HUDSON

Schools

Aplington-Parkersburg

Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Dike-New Hartford

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Hudson

Iowa Falls-Alden

Osage

South Hardin

Class 1A NORTHWOOD-KENSETT

Schools

Bishop Garrigan, Algona

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Lake Mills

Nashua-Plainfield

Newman Catholic, Mason City

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

North Union

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Saint Ansgar

West Bend-Mallard

West Fork, Sheffield

West Hancock, Britt