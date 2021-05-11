IHSAA/IGHSAU – State Qualifying Track Meet Tickets Now For Sale
The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and host members schools throughout the state are currently selling tickets for the upcoming state qualifying track meets.
Per IHSAA and IGHSAU guidelines, tickets won’t be sold at the gate for cash and must be purchased online ahead of the meet you will be attending. The ticket price will remain at 6 dollars and can be purchased by going to https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets/.
Once on the IHSAA’s website, fans can click Track and Field, the Class of the meet they want to attend, followed by the site location. All locations for local teams are listed below; the state qualifying meets will take place Thursday, May 13th, around 4:00 pm.
Class 2A at HUDSON
Schools
Aplington-Parkersburg
Belmond-Klemme
Central Springs
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Dike-New Hartford
Forest City
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Hudson
Iowa Falls-Alden
Osage
South Hardin
Class 1A NORTHWOOD-KENSETT
Schools
Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Lake Mills
Nashua-Plainfield
Newman Catholic, Mason City
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
North Union
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Saint Ansgar
West Bend-Mallard
West Fork, Sheffield
West Hancock, Britt