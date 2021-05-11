Ernst: Iowa Employers Are Anxious to Reopen, Struggling to Get Folks Back to Work

After visiting with Iowa small business owners on her 99 County Tour last week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) voiced the concerns she heard from employers about the challenges they are facing getting employees back to work. Ernst applauded Governor Reynolds for curbing the additional federal unemployment benefits that have helped lead to this problem—and is joining a bicameral effort to repeal them at the federal level.

The Get Americans Back to Work Act decreases unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. On the bill, Senator Ernst said:

“COVID-19 has undoubtedly caused hardship for millions of families across the United States and in Iowa. Because of Operation Warp Speed, we now have vaccines; and COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are trending down. Despite efforts by the Democrats to dis-incentivize work, it is time for us to get America running again. Governor Reynolds has taken a helpful step toward growing our workforce by curbing the additional federal unemployment benefits, and now we need to do more nationwide.”