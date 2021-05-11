Ermer sends GHV past Clear Lake in boys’ soccer

After 80 minutes plus of soccer in the nightcap last night between Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clear Lake, the boys’ teams were still tied; penalty kicks would decide the knotted game.

Senior Jack Ermer knew it would be a hard-fought game and says they needed to be solid in regular time.

The first round of five kicks nearly decided the match in favor of Clear Lake. However, junior goalkeeper Nathan Roberts and freshman D-man Mason Graham had other plans. Going into the fifth and final round, Clear Lake had a one-goal lead, meaning GHV needed a stop and a goal to keep the game going. Clear Lake’s Kinnick Clabaugh went upstairs for the winner, but between Robert’s fingertips and the crossbar, the ball was denied. That left the game in the hands of the freshman Graham, perhaps attempting the biggest goal of his young career, and he made it.

Each team then sent out five new shooters; from then on, it was sudden death. Clear Lake shot first and missed. Ermer was first up for the Cards and made no mistake; Jack won it with a kick to the bottom left, his signature move.

Roberts has been solid in net for GHV this season, stopping nearly 80% of shots on goal in over 1,000 minutes of play; Ermer says that Nathan is a solid goaltender.

The win was the second straight for GHV over Clear Lake this season, sending the Cardinals to 9-5 and dropped the Lions to 5-7.

“Yeah, that was pretty nice; good kick, clutch.” -Jack Ermer on Mason Graham’s game-tying kick

(Above- Jack Ermer’s game-winning kick)

The game was also broadcast live on our GHV video channel. The on-demand version of the game is now also available.

GHV is next in action on Friday at Humboldt.