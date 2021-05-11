Area Organic Farmers Benefit as U.S. and Mexico Keep Organic Trade Open

There has been some concern by area organic farmers that a market for their foods may not be open for trade. Those fears were put to rest on May 7th. Mexico’s agriculture secretariat extended the deadline for U.S. organic exports to be certified to its Organic Products Law (LPO). U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack met with his counterpart Secretary Victor Villalobos, and they agreed to extend the compliance deadline to December 31, 2021. Through 2021, USDA-certified organic products may continue to be exported, but on January 1, 2022, organic products exported from the U.S. to Mexico must be certified to the LPO standard.

USDA officials stated that they will continue to work with U.S. industry to assist in transitioning to LPO compliance and will continue to provide updates as necessary. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack stated, “I am pleased to report that on May 7, 2021, Mexico’s Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) extended the deadline for U.S. organic exports to be certified to its Organic Products Law (LPO). This is a request that I made directly to Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and am grateful that he extended the compliance deadline to December 31, 2021. USDA-certified organic products may continue to be exported through 2021. USDA will continue to work with U.S. organic exporters to assist in transitioning to LPO compliance and will continue to provide updates as necessary. This is another important step for American agriculture and for maintaining positive bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico, one of our most important export markets.”