Gov. Reynolds, 19 other Governors Call on Biden to Take Action on Crisis at the Southern Border

Governor Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors issued a joint letter urging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take immediate action on the crisis at the southern border.

As the number of migrant crossings has reached the highest count in nearly 20 years, the crisis is now too big to ignore. Recent asks from the Department of Health and Human Services place the burden on states to house these migrant children, and it is evident that the Biden administration is leaving states on their own on to fix a crisis that they created. The governors demand decisive federal action now before the situation gets any worse.