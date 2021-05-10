Obits

Roger A. Bachman

Roger A. Bachman, 82, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner.  Inurnment will be held at Amsterdam Township Cemetery east of Goodell.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME  641-923-2841

