Lake Mills’ boys take the team title, Hanson is the TIC’s Top Individual
Team scores and Top-10 Individuals list below
As expected, it was a dominating day for the Lake Mills boys’ golf team. The Bulldogs won the Top of Iowa Conference team title and picked up the top two individuals, player and coach of the year.
The last time Lake Mills played an 18-hole tournament, senior Casey Hanson recorded an 84. Today during the conference meet, Hanson bested that score by shooting a 73 to win.
Casey Hanson
Hanson’s teammate, Bennett Berger, on average, is the best golfer in Class 2A and finished in second place, shooting a 75. Berger was named the TIC West Golfer of the Year for his play this season.
Bennett Berger
Hanson hopes this gives the Bulldogs some momentum going into the remainder of the postseason.
Casey Hanson
The Bulldogs, Hudson, and East Sac County all average within a half stroke of each other and should all have a say in who wins the state title later this month.
Lake Mills coach Lyle Thomson was also honored with TIC West Coach of the Year.
Team scores
Champion – Lake Mills 312
Runner-up – North Union 348
third place – GHV 358
fourth place – Belmond-Klemme 366
Fourth place – Forest City 366
Sixth place – Bishop Garrigan 369
Seventh Place – West Hancock 402
Eight place – North Iowa 403
Ninth place – Eagle Grove 408
All-Conference (top-10 Individuals)
- Hanson – 73
- Berger – 75
- Caydon Christianson, Belmond-Klemme – 76
- Garrett Ham, Lake Mills – 79
- Kyle Schaaf, Bishop-Garrigan – 80
- Teagon Fothergil, North Union – 81
- Sam Wood, GHV – 81
- Jack Harms, Forest City – 83
- Chase Cummings, North Union – 84
- Peyton Severson, Lake Mills – 85