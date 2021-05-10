Sports

Lake Mills’ boys take the team title, Hanson is the TIC’s Top Individual

Team scores and Top-10 Individuals list below

    As expected, it was a dominating day for the Lake Mills boys’ golf team. The Bulldogs won the Top of Iowa Conference team title and picked up the top two individuals, player and coach of the year.

    The last time Lake Mills played an 18-hole tournament, senior Casey Hanson recorded an 84. Today during the conference meet, Hanson bested that score by shooting a 73 to win.

    Casey Hanson 

    Hanson’s teammate, Bennett Berger, on average, is the best golfer in Class 2A and finished in second place, shooting a 75. Berger was named the TIC West Golfer of the Year for his play this season.

    Bennett Berger 

    Hanson hopes this gives the Bulldogs some momentum going into the remainder of the postseason.

    Casey Hanson 

    The Bulldogs, Hudson, and East Sac County all average within a half stroke of each other and should all have a say in who wins the state title later this month.

    Lake Mills coach Lyle Thomson was also honored with TIC West Coach of the Year.

    Team scores 

    Champion – Lake Mills 312

    Runner-up – North Union 348

    third place – GHV 358

    fourth place – Belmond-Klemme 366

    Fourth place – Forest City 366

    Sixth place – Bishop Garrigan 369

    Seventh Place – West Hancock 402

    Eight place – North Iowa 403

    Ninth place – Eagle Grove 408

    All-Conference (top-10 Individuals) 

    1. Hanson – 73
    2. Berger – 75
    3. Caydon Christianson, Belmond-Klemme – 76
    4. Garrett Ham, Lake Mills – 79
    5. Kyle Schaaf, Bishop-Garrigan – 80
    6. Teagon Fothergil, North Union – 81
    7. Sam Wood, GHV – 81
    8. Jack Harms, Forest City – 83
    9. Chase Cummings, North Union – 84
    10. Peyton Severson, Lake Mills – 85

     

     

     

