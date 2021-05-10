Lake Mills’ boys take the team title, Hanson is the TIC’s Top Individual

As expected, it was a dominating day for the Lake Mills boys’ golf team. The Bulldogs won the Top of Iowa Conference team title and picked up the top two individuals, player and coach of the year.

The last time Lake Mills played an 18-hole tournament, senior Casey Hanson recorded an 84. Today during the conference meet, Hanson bested that score by shooting a 73 to win.

Casey Hanson

Hanson’s teammate, Bennett Berger, on average, is the best golfer in Class 2A and finished in second place, shooting a 75. Berger was named the TIC West Golfer of the Year for his play this season.

Bennett Berger

Hanson hopes this gives the Bulldogs some momentum going into the remainder of the postseason.

Casey Hanson

The Bulldogs, Hudson, and East Sac County all average within a half stroke of each other and should all have a say in who wins the state title later this month.

Lake Mills coach Lyle Thomson was also honored with TIC West Coach of the Year.

Team scores

Champion – Lake Mills 312

Runner-up – North Union 348

third place – GHV 358

fourth place – Belmond-Klemme 366

Fourth place – Forest City 366

Sixth place – Bishop Garrigan 369

Seventh Place – West Hancock 402

Eight place – North Iowa 403

Ninth place – Eagle Grove 408

All-Conference (top-10 Individuals)