Hancock County Improvements Get Underway

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors recently gave the green light to renovate county property including the drainage around the law enforcement center, the leaky roof on the public health building, clogged basement bathrooms in the courthouse as well as the historic water fountain on the west side of the courthouse. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the improvements expected to be underway this week.

Researchers estimate construction of the fountain somewhere between 1899 (when the courthouse was built) to 1917, making the structure over 100 years old. The fountain was last renovated sometime between 1995 and 2002.

A committee debated on what colors to paint the fountain, as some said white and light blue while others voted for grey-blue and bronze, until they came to a somewhat mutual agreement on a light blue and tan, Supervisor Sis Greiman explains.

In other news, Safety Coordinator Shaun Hackman requested the board possibly consider quotes for adding key fob security access to the law enforcement center elevator and door to the basement to prevent any unauthorized use after hours.

The two-part quote came to around $5,000, but the Hancock County Board of Supervisors decided to investigate cheaper options.