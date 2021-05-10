Bishop-Garrigan takes girls’ golf conference team title, North Union’s Rezac named player of year
The Top of Iowa West girls competed for the title today in Garner. Bishop-Garrigan came in as the favorite; the Golden Bears’ 9-hole average is nearly 10-stroke better than the second-best team in Class 1A. Though, North Union shot a 9-hole 186 earlier this season.
It was Bishop-Garrigan taking the team title by 11-strokes over North Union, who finished second. Helping Bishop-Garrigan to the first-place finish was Annie Burns, who won the meet by 1-stroke over Halle Rezac of North Union; Burns shot an 83 for the win. Burns, Rezac, and Anna Berke of Bishop-Garrigan all were tied at 41 thru 9-holes. Berke finished in third place, just off the medal stand with an 85.
The full results from today’s meet can be found below.
Conference Player of the Year – Halle Rezac, North Union
Conference Coach of the Year – Victor Berte, Bishop-Garrigan
Team standings
Bishop-Garrigan 349
North Union 360
GHV 414
Lake Mills 434
Eagle Grove 497
Forest City 506
North Iowa 521
All-Conference (Top-10)
Medalist – Annie Burns, Bishop-Garrigan 83
Runner-up Medalist – Halle Rezac, North Union 84
Third – Anna Berke, Bishop-Garrigan 85
Fourth – Jordyn Cummings, North Union 86
Fifth – Ava Eisenbarth, Bishop-Garrigan 88
Sixth – MaKenna Hanson, Lake Mills 91
Seventh – Kenedee Frayne, GHV 92
Eighth – Kelly Baade, Bishop-Garrigan 93
(Ninth and Tenth decided on handicap hole)
Ninth – Riley Rosenmeyer, Bishop-Garrigan 94
Tenth – Olivia Von Bank, North Union 94