Bishop-Garrigan takes girls’ golf conference team title, North Union’s Rezac named player of year

The Top of Iowa West girls competed for the title today in Garner. Bishop-Garrigan came in as the favorite; the Golden Bears’ 9-hole average is nearly 10-stroke better than the second-best team in Class 1A. Though, North Union shot a 9-hole 186 earlier this season.

It was Bishop-Garrigan taking the team title by 11-strokes over North Union, who finished second. Helping Bishop-Garrigan to the first-place finish was Annie Burns, who won the meet by 1-stroke over Halle Rezac of North Union; Burns shot an 83 for the win. Burns, Rezac, and Anna Berke of Bishop-Garrigan all were tied at 41 thru 9-holes. Berke finished in third place, just off the medal stand with an 85.

The full results from today’s meet can be found below.

Conference Player of the Year – Halle Rezac, North Union

Conference Coach of the Year – Victor Berte, Bishop-Garrigan

Team standings

Bishop-Garrigan 349

North Union 360

GHV 414

Lake Mills 434

Eagle Grove 497

Forest City 506

North Iowa 521

All-Conference (Top-10)

Medalist – Annie Burns, Bishop-Garrigan 83

Runner-up Medalist – Halle Rezac, North Union 84

Third – Anna Berke, Bishop-Garrigan 85

Fourth – Jordyn Cummings, North Union 86

Fifth – Ava Eisenbarth, Bishop-Garrigan 88

Sixth – MaKenna Hanson, Lake Mills 91

Seventh – Kenedee Frayne, GHV 92

Eighth – Kelly Baade, Bishop-Garrigan 93

(Ninth and Tenth decided on handicap hole)

Ninth – Riley Rosenmeyer, Bishop-Garrigan 94

Tenth – Olivia Von Bank, North Union 94