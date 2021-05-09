Wright County Board to Discuss Walking Bridge at Lake Cornelia

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to review the current situation regarding COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates in the county. There has been a slight increase in cases, but vaccines have been made more readily available to residents.

At 9:15 am, Wright County Conservation Director Eric Rector will inform the board about a project by the department involving a walking bridge. The intended site is Lake Cornelia park. He will offer pictures and information about the intended project to the board.

Supervisors must choose at least three members to choose the redistricting of their districts based on data from the U. S. Census. The board will choose two members of the Republican party and then leave the third choice to the county Democratic Chair. The three will then meet later when the census data has been released to form the districts.

The meeting will conclude with Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons addressing the current state of secondary roads in the county.

The meeting will take place at the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion beginning at 9am.