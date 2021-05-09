Lundquist Sentenced on Theft and Possession Charges

Abby Lundquist pled guilty to Count 1 “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 4 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 5, 2021. For Count 1, Lundquist was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Lundquist was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

For Count 2, Lundquist was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lundquist was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.