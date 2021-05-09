Hancock County Board to Discuss Repairs and Resolutions

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday to hold a discussion on whether to postpone tax sales on properties out of COVID-19 concerns. This may be the last time the sales are postponed with the easing of restrictions being done.

Repairs to the courthouse are still under discussion. Hancock County Head of Maintenance Kevin Hoeft will update the board on current or future repairs to both the courthouse and at 545 State Street. The board is not expected to act on any of these reports.

Drainage under secondary roads in the county has moved the county Secondary Roads Department to draft a resolution on the issue. The measure which will be forwarded to the Supervisors involves “Adopting a Policy for Crossing Hancock County Secondary Roads with Drainage Tile.” Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis explained the need for the resolution.

The board will then hear from Shaun Hackman who is the Assistant to the Engineer and Safety Coordinator. He will highlight quotes for security access the LEC elevator and basement door.

The meeting will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner beginning at 9am.