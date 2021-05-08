Crime & PoliceNews

Stumo Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 7, 2021

Pamela Stumo of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 17, 2020.  Stumo was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Stumo was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year.  Stumo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

