Stumo Sentenced on Possession Charges

Pamela Stumo of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 17, 2020. Stumo was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Stumo was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year. Stumo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.