North Iowa Outdoors: Florence Trap Shooting Range Open for Season

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced that the Florence Trap Shooting Range will be opening for the 2021 season on Wednesday, May 19th. The range is located ½ mile south of Highway 9, on 60th Avenue, between Thompson and Buffalo Center, and will be open on various dates throughout the summer. May and June public shooting dates will be May 19th and 26th, and June 2nd, 9th, 23rd, and 30th. All dates are Wednesdays and all shooting times will be from 5:00-7:00 PM.

The cost to shoot at the range will be $3 for a round of 25 targets. All shooters will need to bring their own gun and ammunition, as well as their own eye and ear protection. The range has voice-activated releases for the convenience of the shooters and all shooting will be supervised by certified Range Safety Officers. Public shooting is only allowed during the designated, specified times.

The public shooting schedule is subject to change, depending upon the weather conditions. Any cancellations will be posted on the WCCB web site, as well as on the WCCB Facebook page and the WCCB Twitter feed. They will also be announced on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range, people can contact the WCCB at the 641-565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com. Information is also available on the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com.