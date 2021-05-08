Mothers Day Parade in Garner

Concord Care Center and Cardinal Grove are holding a Mothers Day Parade and are inviting everyone to join. The drive by parade will be Sunday. It will line up beginning at 3:15pm in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School parking lot.

The parade will start promptly at 3:30pm at the Lyon Street entrance into Concord Care Center, then around the facility, and end in the assisted living parking lot.

Those who wish to participate may decorate appropriately. The event is free and open to the public.