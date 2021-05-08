Kuzmicki Sentenced on Possession Charges

Dale Kuzmicki of Pocahontas, was sentenced on the charge of “Deliver, Possess with the Intent to Deliver, or Conspire to Deliver or Possess with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 7, 2020. Kuzmicki was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and courts costs. The fine was suspended.