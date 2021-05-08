Grazing and Fencing Clinics are Now Available

The Fencing and Grazing Clinic, organized and hosted by the Iowa Beef Center, the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University, and the Beef Teaching Farm at Iowa State University, is set for June 17 at the Beef Teaching Farm in Ames.

A variety of topics, speakers and learning opportunities make this clinic a “must-attend” for anyone who works with cattle, grazing and fencing in their operations.

“Attendees of this one-day event will learn about considerations for a grazing plan, tour the Iowa State University Beef Teaching Farm and participate in a fencing demonstration led by Gallagher on permanent and temporary fencing,” said Erika Lundy, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Fencing laws, Iowa State research updates and interaction with an experienced grazer producer panel also are on the agenda.”

Beef teaching farm manager David Bruene said participants will be able to see and ask about methods being tried on the farm for extending the grazing season and controlling cow costs.

“We’ve been experimenting with cover crops, annual forages, paddock renovation and swath grazing,” Bruene said. “The on-farm component allows us to showcase some of what we’re doing, and producers can learn from our successes and mistakes.”

Participants will be split into two groups to allow for easier hands-on demonstrations and small group discussions during both the classroom and in-field settings. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a meal prepared by the Story County Cattlemen. The event flyer offers a quick look at topics, date, time and location, and sponsor listing.

There is no cost to attend; however, all registration must be done online on the event website at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/fencing/.

Organizers are prioritizing the health and safety of Iowans and are following the most current federal, state, local and university COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are required to wear a face covering when in the presence of others and unable to maintain a six-foot physical distance.

For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org