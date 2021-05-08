Garner City Council Explores Seasonal Employee Opportunities

As the area transitions into spring, a number of outdoor jobs are now available in Garner. The city council and Mayor Ken Mick are looking to fill various park positions in the Parks and Recreation Department according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

There are a number of areas in Garner that need mowers according to Kofoed.

Those who are interested in applying for one of these positions, should contact the Garner City Hall at (641) 923-2588.