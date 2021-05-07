Winnebago Industries Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated joined 12,000+ global signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative designed to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Committing to the UN Global Compact advances Winnebago Industries on its corporate responsibility journey.

“Collective action is imperative to addressing the environmental and social challenges our global society faces,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Winnebago Industries is proud to join like-minded companies as a signatory of the U.N. Global Compact.”

Since 2018, Winnebago Industries has embarked on a newly focused corporate responsibility strategy with environmental, social and governance priority topics. From environmental sustainability to building an inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace, the company reports its progress through an annual corporate responsibility report.

As a signatory, Winnebago Industries confirms its support of the United Nations Global Compact’s Ten Principles and commits to integrating these principles into our company’s strategy. Winnebago Industries also will engage in projects that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Winnebago Industries is committed to taking a long-term view, while approaching corporate responsibility goals with urgency,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Responsibility. “Throughout 2020, the global pandemic and racial justice reckoning taught us just how interdependent our communities, economies and environment are. Working together, we can move forward.”

Chris West, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations, and Rick Puckett, Director of Enterprise Environment, Health, Safety and Security (EHSS) lead environmental sustainability efforts throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft and Newmar businesses. Minimizing waste, bolstering product sustainability and managing greenhouse gas emissions are initial environmental sustainability focus areas.