North Iowa Schools May Look Different in the Fall

North Iowa Community Schools are now looking towards summer for a number of improvement projects. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson stated that there were a number of items that needed to be reviewed.

Erickson and the board want to begin looking at windows.

The renovation work on the windows is just the start of the intended projects at the school. The board and Superintendent Erickson are looking at the general comfort of the students and staff.

Finally, Erickson and the board are looking at the general appearance of the interior of the school and are using the voter approved monies to make that work.

Erickson stated that the district intends to get going on these changes almost immediately after the school year ends.