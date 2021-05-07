Garner Council Receives Engineering Updates

The Garner City Council received a bid from Prairie Land Fencing to take care of fencing part of the Hejlik’s Third Subdivision. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained what is happening at the new site.

Meanwhile in another subdivision, there is work that needs to be done to relieve the water situation there.

The council called upon Veenstra and Kimm Engineering to look at the situation and come up with a resolution.

Once the designs are complete, the mayor and council will review them before proceeding.