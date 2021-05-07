Forest City wins conference track meet, coach, and athlete of the year

(Note – Click the athlete or coaches name for full interview)
The spring sports postseason started last night with conference track meets across the state. Eagle Grove hosted the TIC West meet. Bishop Garrigan led from start to finish for the title on the girls’ side, but Forest City’s Lillian Nelson dominated the long-distance races.
Nelson won the 800 in 2:34.45, 1500 in 5:32.17, and 3000 m in 12:26.53.
West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly has always dreamed of winning a conference title, and she did so last night, winning the 400m hurdle race in 1:12.11.
Kelly also helped the shuttle hurdle relay finish in second place.
On the boys’ side, it was all Forest City all night long. The Indians had their streak of three straight conference titles snapped in 2019, there wasn’t a meet in 2020, and in 2021, the Indians were on a mission.
Xavier Holland helped by scoring points in a host of races, including winning the 400m race in 53.01.
Holland scored the most points for Forest City; he also won the high jump, finished second in the 100m, and third in the 200m.
Forest City won the team title by scoring 174.50 points, 96.50 more points than second-place West Hancock.
Forest City coach Brian Hovenga was excited to be back on top.
The title is Forest City’s fourth in the past five competition years. Since 2010, Forest City has won half of the conference meets.
Hovenga was also named the conference coach of the year; he was choked up and speechless when asked about it. He just pointed at the team while they finished their victory lap.
Indian senior Elijah Weaver was named the conference athlete of the year.
Weaver scored the second-most points to help Forest City win behind Holland, who scored the most. Weaver won conference titles in the 110m hurdles and high jump. He finished second in the 400 m hurdles and was on the team that got third in the shuttle hurdles.
Full team results and top-5 Individual and relay results are below. The boys’ results are first followed by the girls’.
Team results
Boys
|
1
|
Bryer Prochniak
|
North Union
|
11.13
|
10.00
|
2
|
Xavier Holland
|
Forest City
|
11.66
|
8.00
|
3
|
Jack Thompson
|
Forest City
|
11.74
|
6.00
|
4
|
Collin Ford
|
West Hancock
|
12.00
|
3.00
|
4
|
Carson Eaton
|
Lake Mills
|
12.00
|
3.00
200 m
|
1
|
Bryer Prochniak
|
North Union
|
23.05
|
10.00
|
2
|
Blake Morgan
|
Eagle Grove
|
23.37
|
8.00
|
3
|
Xavier Holland
|
Forest City
|
23.54
|
6.00
|
4
|
Jack Thompson
|
Forest City
|
24.59
|
4.00
|
5
|
Jaxen Peterson
|
West Hancock
|
25.16
|
2.00
|
1
|
Xavier Holland
|
Forest City
|
53.01
|
10.00
|
2
|
Blake Morgan
|
Eagle Grove
|
54.20
|
8.00
|
3
|
Javin Pedelty
|
Forest City
|
56.22
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kellen Smith
|
West Hancock
|
56.84
|
4.00
|
5
|
Drake Canavan
|
Eagle Grove
|
58.54
|
2.00
800 m
|
1
|
Isaac Swenson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
2:06.62
|
10.00
|
2
|
Joey Hovinga
|
Forest City
|
2:06.64
|
8.00
|
3
|
Caleb Albert
|
Lake Mills
|
2:11.52
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kris Hammitt
|
Ghv
|
2:14.33
|
4.00
|
5
|
Ryan Korthals
|
Forest City
|
2:16.07
|
2.00
110 m Hurdles
|
1
|
Elijah Weaver
|
Forest City
|
16.13
|
10.00
|
2
|
Carter Anderson
|
North Union
|
16.31
|
8.00
|
3
|
Kaleb Umbaugh
|
Forest City
|
16.83
|
6.00
|
4
|
Carter Morphew
|
North Union
|
17.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Braden Walk
|
West Hancock
|
17.01
|
2.00
1600 m
|
1
|
Joey Hovinga
|
Forest City
|
4:52.81
|
10.00
|
2
|
Preston Guerdet
|
North Union
|
4:54.79
|
8.00
|
3
|
Quinn Swift
|
50511
|
4:56.04
|
6.00
|
4
|
Bradan Gabrielson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
5:00.41
|
4.00
|
5
|
Jacob Hofmann
|
North Iowa
|
5:04.08
|
2.00
3200m
|
1
|
Joey Hovinga
|
Forest City
|
11:09.26
|
10.00
|
2
|
Nick Schiltz
|
North Union
|
11:12.22
|
8.00
|
3
|
Jake Hejlik
|
Ghv
|
11:15.85
|
6.00
|
4
|
Justin Rygh
|
Lake Mills
|
11:26.75
|
4.00
|
5
|
Carson Strukel
|
Forest City
|
11:27.93
|
2.00
400m Hurdles
|
1
|
Kaleb Carlson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
59.52
|
10.00
|
2
|
Elijah Weaver
|
Forest City
|
1:00.16
|
8.00
|
3
|
Carter Anderson
|
North Union
|
1:00.96
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kaleb Umbaugh
|
Forest City
|
1:01.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Dalton Thorson
|
Lake Mills
|
1:01.68
|
2.00
Discus
|
1
|
Mathew Francis
|
West Hancock
|
122-04
|
10.00
|
2
|
Wyatt Helming
|
Lake Mills
|
121-05
|
8.00
|
3
|
Nate Bronk
|
50511
|
120-08
|
6.00
|
4
|
Alex Bartz
|
Belmond Klemme
|
118-04
|
4.00
|
5
|
Brayden Lindeman
|
Lake Mills
|
116-07.50
|
2.00
High Jump
|
1
|
Elijah Weaver
|
Forest City
|
6-00.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Michael Olson
|
Forest City
|
6-00.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Carter Anderson
|
North Union
|
5-08.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Bradan Gabrielson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
5-08.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Nolan Vaske
|
West Hancock
|
5-06.00
|
2.00
Long Jump
|
1
|
Xavier Holland
|
Forest City
|
20-04.75
|
10.00
|
2
|
Logan Sabin
|
North Iowa
|
19-09.75
|
8.00
|
3
|
Devion Moore
|
Ghv
|
19-09.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Cole Schisel
|
West Hancock
|
18-00.25
|
3.00
|
4
|
Collin Casey
|
50511
|
18-00.25
|
3.00
Shot Put
|
1
|
Kaden Hagy
|
Forest City
|
49-04.25
|
10.00
|
2
|
Seth Hermanson
|
Lake Mills
|
43-01.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Logan Nemmers
|
50511
|
39-08.25
|
6.00
|
4
|
Alex Bartz
|
Belmond Klemme
|
39-05.25
|
4.00
|
5
|
Carter Winters
|
Ghv
|
39-02.50
|
2.00
4×100
|
1
|
Lake Mills
|
46.12
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Forest City
|
46.81
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
West Hancock
|
46.89
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
BG
|
47.98
|
4.00
|
Runners
4×200
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
1:37.70
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
West Hancock
|
1:37.92
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Forest City
|
1:38.38
|
6.00
|
Runners
4×400
|
1
|
West Hancock
|
3:38.56
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Belmond Klemme
|
3:39.35
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Eagle Grove
|
3:42.36
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Forest City
|
3:42.51
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
50511
|
3:44.64
|
2.00
|
Runners
4×800
|
1
|
Lake Mills
|
8:51.36
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Forest City
|
8:57.21
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|BG
|
9:16.63
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
North Iowa
|
9:33.63
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
West Hancock
|
9:53.52
|
2.00
|
Runners
Shuttle Hurdle
|
1
|
West Hancock
|
1:05.24
|
10.00
|
2
|
Lake Mills
|
1:06.75
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
1:42.01
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Eagle Grove
|
1:42.89
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
West Hancock
|
1:43.74
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Forest City
|
1:44.02
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
Ghv
|
1:44.49
|
2.00
|
Runners
Distance Medley
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
3:51.77
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Ghv
|
3:56.93
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
West Hancock
|
4:05.07
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
North Iowa
|
4:07.79
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
Eagle Grove
|
4:12.78
|
2.00
|
Runners
Team Scores
|
1
|
Bghs
|
137.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
2
|
Forest City
|
124.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
3
|
West Hancock
|
69.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
4
|
North Union
|
66.50
|
Point Breakdown
|
5
|
EG Girls
|
56.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
6
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
49.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
7
|
Lake Mills
|
38.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
8
|
North Iowa
|
27.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
9
|
Ghv
|
22.50
|
Point Breakdown
Individual Results
100m
|
1
|
Ayden Feske
|
EG Girls
|
13.12
|
10.00
|
2
|
Molly Joyce
|
Bghs
|
13.35
|
8.00
|
3
|
Reagan Murphy
|
Bghs
|
13.49
|
6.00
|
4
|
Shelby Goepel
|
West Hancock
|
13.59
|
4.00
|
5
|
Aleah Brown
|
Ghv
|
13.70
|
2.00
200m
|
1
|
Allison Barrus
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
27.48
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jayln Hovenga
|
Forest City
|
27.89
|
8.00
|
3
|
Abbie Capesius
|
Bghs
|
28.15
|
6.00
|
4
|
Maddie Blomgren
|
EG Girls
|
28.40
|
4.00
|
5
|
Taylor Ingledue
|
Lake Mills
|
28.67
|
2.00
400m
|
1
|
Gracie Elsbecker
|
Bghs
|
1:04.39
|
10.00
|
2
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
1:06.09
|
8.00
|
3
|
Hannah Good
|
Forest City
|
1:07.19
|
6.00
|
4
|
Gretta Gouge
|
Ghv
|
1:07.20
|
4.00
|
5
|
Rebecca Hofmann
|
North Iowa
|
1:11.69
|
2.00
800m
|
1
|
Lili Nelson
|
Forest City
|
2:34.45
|
10.00
|
2
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
2:34.91
|
8.00
|
3
|
Lily Henderson
|
North Union
|
2:37.37
|
6.00
|
4
|
Lea Friedl
|
EG Girls
|
2:41.94
|
4.00
|
5
|
Miriam Beenken
|
North Iowa
|
2:44.96
|
2.00
100m Hurdles
|
1
|
Ella Stene
|
Lake Mills
|
16.02
|
10.00
|
2
|
Molly Joyce
|
Bghs
|
16.13
|
8.00
|
3
|
Anna Longhenry
|
North Union
|
16.54
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kylie Anderson
|
Ghv
|
16.96
|
4.00
|
5
|
Lorelei Cash
|
Ghv
|
17.64
|
1.50
1500m
|
1
|
Lili Nelson
|
Forest City
|
5:32.17
|
10.00
|
2
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
5:35.55
|
8.00
|
3
|
Miriam Beenken
|
North Iowa
|
5:42.07
|
6.00
|
4
|
Chloe Mullenbach
|
Ghv
|
5:49.62
|
4.00
|
5
|
Lauren Swift
|
Bghs
|
6:02.18
|
2.00
3000m
|
1
|
Lili Nelson
|
Forest City
|
12:26.53
|
10.00
|
2
|
Miriam Beenken
|
North Iowa
|
12:43.19
|
8.00
|
3
|
Hannah Morphew
|
North Union
|
13:28.59
|
6.00
|
4
|
Emily Dawson
|
EG Girls
|
14:11.93
|
4.00
|
5
|
Valerie Torres
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
14:28.47
|
2.00
400m Hurdles
|
1
|
Kennedy Kelly
|
West Hancock
|
1:12.11
|
10.00
|
2
|
Emma Grandgenett
|
Bghs
|
1:15.11
|
8.00
|
3
|
Reese Rosenmeyer
|
Bghs
|
1:15.87
|
6.00
|
4
|
Alexis Anderson
|
Lake Mills
|
1:18.87
|
4.00
|
5
|
Beth Strueber
|
North Union
|
1:21.77
|
2.00
Discus
|
1
|
Audi Crooks
|
Bghs
|
107-03
|
10.00
|
2
|
Ann Horstman
|
West Hancock
|
91-11
|
8.00
|
3
|
Addie Buseman
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
90-07
|
6.00
|
4
|
Isabel Casey
|
Bghs
|
87-06
|
4.00
|
5
|
Kit Byars
|
Lake Mills
|
86-01
|
2.00
High Jump
|
1
|
Samantha Nielsen
|
North Union
|
5-00.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Kenedie Gabrielson
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
4-10.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Shae Dillavou
|
Forest City
|
4-08.00
|
5.00
|
3
|
Reese Rosenmeyer
|
Bghs
|
4-08.00
|
5.00
|
5
|
Nadia Kaiser
|
EG Girls
|
4-08.00
|
2.00
Long Jump
|
1
|
Molly Joyce
|
Bghs
|
17-01.75
|
10.00
|
2
|
Ayden Feske
|
EG Girls
|
14-08.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Shelby Goepel
|
West Hancock
|
14-05.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Quinn Harle
|
West Hancock
|
14-02.75
|
4.00
|
5
|
Madison Barrus
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
14-01.75
|
2.00
Shot Put
|
1
|
Audi Crooks
|
Bghs
|
41-07.75
|
10.00
|
2
|
Leah Kramersmeier
|
North Iowa
|
38-02.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Carlee Bruns
|
West Hancock
|
33-09.50
|
6.00
|
4
|
Olivia Merrill
|
North Union
|
33-01.75
|
4.00
|
5
|
Justine Olson
|
EG Girls
|
33-01.50
|
2.00
4×100
|
1
|
EG Girls
|
52.69
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Forest City
|
53.43
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
North Union
|
53.88
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Lake Mills
|
53.96
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
West Hancock
|
54.43
|
2.00
|
Runners
4×200
|
1
|
Forest City
|
1:52.53
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
West Hancock
|
1:53.78
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Bghs
|
1:53.81
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
1:56.06
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
North Union
|
1:59.70
|
2.00
|
Runners
4×400
|
1
|
Bghs
|
4:21.01
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
West Hancock
|
4:24.62
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Forest City
|
4:26.81
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
4:31.56
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
North Union
|
4:43.66
|
2.00
|
Runners
4×800
|
1
|
Forest City
|
11:09.22
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
North Union
|
11:19.00
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Bghs
|
11:36.23
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Lake Mills
|
11:59.15
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
Ghv
|
12:38.21
|
2.00
|
Runners
Shuttle Hurdle
|
1
|
Bghs
|
1:09.86
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
West Hancock
|
1:13.91
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
North Union
|
1:14.18
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Ghv
|
1:14.36
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
Lake Mills
|
1:20.35
|
2.00
|
Runners
Sprint Medley
|
1
|
Bghs
|
2:00.23
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Forest City
|
2:01.06
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
2:01.09
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Lake Mills
|
2:04.81
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
North Union
|
2:11.19
|
2.00
|
Runner
Distance Medley
|
1
|
EG Girls
|
4:39.98
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Forest City
|
4:40.50
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
North Union
|
5:04.54
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
5:08.06
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
West Hancock
|
5:21.42
|
2.00
|
Runners
Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.