Forest City wins conference track meet, coach, and athlete of the year

The spring sports postseason started last night with conference track meets across the state. Eagle Grove hosted the TIC West meet. Bishop Garrigan led from start to finish for the title on the girls’ side, but Forest City’s Lillian Nelson dominated the long-distance races.

Nelson won the 800 in 2:34.45, 1500 in 5:32.17, and 3000 m in 12:26.53.

West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly has always dreamed of winning a conference title, and she did so last night, winning the 400m hurdle race in 1:12.11.

Kelly also helped the shuttle hurdle relay finish in second place.

On the boys’ side, it was all Forest City all night long. The Indians had their streak of three straight conference titles snapped in 2019, there wasn’t a meet in 2020, and in 2021, the Indians were on a mission.

Xavier Holland helped by scoring points in a host of races, including winning the 400m race in 53.01.

Holland scored the most points for Forest City; he also won the high jump, finished second in the 100m, and third in the 200m.

Forest City won the team title by scoring 174.50 points, 96.50 more points than second-place West Hancock.

Forest City coach Brian Hovenga was excited to be back on top.

The title is Forest City’s fourth in the past five competition years. Since 2010, Forest City has won half of the conference meets.

Hovenga was also named the conference coach of the year; he was choked up and speechless when asked about it. He just pointed at the team while they finished their victory lap.

Indian senior Elijah Weaver was named the conference athlete of the year.

Weaver scored the second-most points to help Forest City win behind Holland, who scored the most. Weaver won conference titles in the 110m hurdles and high jump. He finished second in the 400 m hurdles and was on the team that got third in the shuttle hurdles.

Full team results and top-5 Individual and relay results are below. The boys’ results are first followed by the girls’.

Team results

Boys

1 Forest City 174.50

2 West Hancock 77.00

3 Belmond Klemme 75.00

4 Lake Mills 65.50

5 North Union 61.00

6 Eagle Grove 43.00

7 Bishop Garrigan 38.00

8 Ghv 31.00

9 North Iowa 23.00

Individual Results

100m

1 Bryer Prochniak North Union 11.13 10.00 2 Xavier Holland Forest City 11.66 8.00 3 Jack Thompson Forest City 11.74 6.00 4 Collin Ford West Hancock 12.00 3.00 4 Carson Eaton Lake Mills 12.00 3.00 200 m 1 Bryer Prochniak North Union 23.05 10.00 2 Blake Morgan Eagle Grove 23.37 8.00 3 Xavier Holland Forest City 23.54 6.00 4 Jack Thompson Forest City 24.59 4.00 5 Jaxen Peterson West Hancock 25.16 2.00

400m

1 Xavier Holland Forest City 53.01 10.00 2 Blake Morgan Eagle Grove 54.20 8.00 3 Javin Pedelty Forest City 56.22 6.00 4 Kellen Smith West Hancock 56.84 4.00 5 Drake Canavan Eagle Grove 58.54 2.00 800 m 1 Isaac Swenson Belmond Klemme 2:06.62 10.00 2 Joey Hovinga Forest City 2:06.64 8.00 3 Caleb Albert Lake Mills 2:11.52 6.00 4 Kris Hammitt Ghv 2:14.33 4.00 5 Ryan Korthals Forest City 2:16.07 2.00 110 m Hurdles 1 Elijah Weaver Forest City 16.13 10.00 2 Carter Anderson North Union 16.31 8.00 3 Kaleb Umbaugh Forest City 16.83 6.00 4 Carter Morphew North Union 17.00 4.00 5 Braden Walk West Hancock 17.01 2.00 1600 m 1 Joey Hovinga Forest City 4:52.81 10.00 2 Preston Guerdet North Union 4:54.79 8.00 3 Quinn Swift 50511 4:56.04 6.00 4 Bradan Gabrielson Belmond Klemme 5:00.41 4.00 5 Jacob Hofmann North Iowa 5:04.08 2.00 3200m 1 Joey Hovinga Forest City 11:09.26 10.00 2 Nick Schiltz North Union 11:12.22 8.00 3 Jake Hejlik Ghv 11:15.85 6.00 4 Justin Rygh Lake Mills 11:26.75 4.00 5 Carson Strukel Forest City 11:27.93 2.00

400m Hurdles

1 Kaleb Carlson Belmond Klemme 59.52 10.00 2 Elijah Weaver Forest City 1:00.16 8.00 3 Carter Anderson North Union 1:00.96 6.00 4 Kaleb Umbaugh Forest City 1:01.00 4.00 5 Dalton Thorson Lake Mills 1:01.68 2.00

Discus

1 Mathew Francis West Hancock 122-04 10.00 2 Wyatt Helming Lake Mills 121-05 8.00 3 Nate Bronk 50511 120-08 6.00 4 Alex Bartz Belmond Klemme 118-04 4.00 5 Brayden Lindeman Lake Mills 116-07.50 2.00

High Jump

1 Elijah Weaver Forest City 6-00.00 10.00 2 Michael Olson Forest City 6-00.00 8.00 3 Carter Anderson North Union 5-08.00 6.00 4 Bradan Gabrielson Belmond Klemme 5-08.00 4.00 5 Nolan Vaske West Hancock 5-06.00 2.00

Long Jump

1 Xavier Holland Forest City 20-04.75 10.00 2 Logan Sabin North Iowa 19-09.75 8.00 3 Devion Moore Ghv 19-09.00 6.00 4 Cole Schisel West Hancock 18-00.25 3.00 4 Collin Casey 50511 18-00.25 3.00

Shot Put

1 Kaden Hagy Forest City 49-04.25 10.00 2 Seth Hermanson Lake Mills 43-01.00 8.00 3 Logan Nemmers 50511 39-08.25 6.00 4 Alex Bartz Belmond Klemme 39-05.25 4.00 5 Carter Winters Ghv 39-02.50 2.00

4×100

1 Lake Mills 46.12 10.00 Runners 2 Forest City 46.81 8.00 Runners 3 West Hancock 46.89 6.00 Runners 4 BG 47.98 4.00 Runners

4×200

1 Belmond Klemme 1:37.70 10.00 Runners 2 West Hancock 1:37.92 8.00 Runners 3 Forest City 1:38.38 6.00 Runners

4×400

1 West Hancock 3:38.56 10.00 Runners 2 Belmond Klemme 3:39.35 8.00 Runners 3 Eagle Grove 3:42.36 6.00 Runners 4 Forest City 3:42.51 4.00 Runners 5 50511 3:44.64 2.00 Runners

4×800

1 Lake Mills 8:51.36 10.00 Runners 2 Forest City 8:57.21 8.00 Runners 3 BG 9:16.63 6.00 Runners 4 North Iowa 9:33.63 4.00 Runners 5 West Hancock 9:53.52 2.00 Runners

Shuttle Hurdle

1 West Hancock 1:05.24 10.00

2 Lake Mills 1:06.75 8.00 Runners

3 Forest City 1:07.60

4 BG 1:08.57

Sprint Medley

1 Belmond Klemme 1:42.01 10.00 Runners 2 Eagle Grove 1:42.89 8.00 Runners 3 West Hancock 1:43.74 6.00 Runners 4 Forest City 1:44.02 4.00 Runners 5 Ghv 1:44.49 2.00 Runners Distance Medley 1 Belmond Klemme 3:51.77 10.00 Runners 2 Ghv 3:56.93 8.00 Runners 3 West Hancock 4:05.07 6.00 Runners 4 North Iowa 4:07.79 4.00 Runners 5 Eagle Grove 4:12.78 2.00 Runners

Girls

Team Scores

1 Bghs 137.00 Point Breakdown 2 Forest City 124.00 Point Breakdown 3 West Hancock 69.00 Point Breakdown 4 North Union 66.50 Point Breakdown 5 EG Girls 56.00 Point Breakdown 6 Belmond-Klemme 49.00 Point Breakdown 7 Lake Mills 38.00 Point Breakdown 8 North Iowa 27.00 Point Breakdown 9 Ghv 22.50 Point Breakdown

Individual Results

100m

1 Ayden Feske EG Girls 13.12 10.00 2 Molly Joyce Bghs 13.35 8.00 3 Reagan Murphy Bghs 13.49 6.00 4 Shelby Goepel West Hancock 13.59 4.00 5 Aleah Brown Ghv 13.70 2.00

200m

1 Allison Barrus Belmond-Klemme 27.48 10.00 2 Jayln Hovenga Forest City 27.89 8.00 3 Abbie Capesius Bghs 28.15 6.00 4 Maddie Blomgren EG Girls 28.40 4.00 5 Taylor Ingledue Lake Mills 28.67 2.00

400m

1 Gracie Elsbecker Bghs 1:04.39 10.00 2 Keevan Jones Forest City 1:06.09 8.00 3 Hannah Good Forest City 1:07.19 6.00 4 Gretta Gouge Ghv 1:07.20 4.00 5 Rebecca Hofmann North Iowa 1:11.69 2.00

800m

1 Lili Nelson Forest City 2:34.45 10.00 2 Keevan Jones Forest City 2:34.91 8.00 3 Lily Henderson North Union 2:37.37 6.00 4 Lea Friedl EG Girls 2:41.94 4.00 5 Miriam Beenken North Iowa 2:44.96 2.00

100m Hurdles

1 Ella Stene Lake Mills 16.02 10.00 2 Molly Joyce Bghs 16.13 8.00 3 Anna Longhenry North Union 16.54 6.00 4 Kylie Anderson Ghv 16.96 4.00 5 Lorelei Cash Ghv 17.64 1.50

1500m

1 Lili Nelson Forest City 5:32.17 10.00 2 Keevan Jones Forest City 5:35.55 8.00 3 Miriam Beenken North Iowa 5:42.07 6.00 4 Chloe Mullenbach Ghv 5:49.62 4.00 5 Lauren Swift Bghs 6:02.18 2.00

3000m

1 Lili Nelson Forest City 12:26.53 10.00 2 Miriam Beenken North Iowa 12:43.19 8.00 3 Hannah Morphew North Union 13:28.59 6.00 4 Emily Dawson EG Girls 14:11.93 4.00 5 Valerie Torres Belmond-Klemme 14:28.47 2.00

400m Hurdles

1 Kennedy Kelly West Hancock 1:12.11 10.00 2 Emma Grandgenett Bghs 1:15.11 8.00 3 Reese Rosenmeyer Bghs 1:15.87 6.00 4 Alexis Anderson Lake Mills 1:18.87 4.00 5 Beth Strueber North Union 1:21.77 2.00

Discus

1 Audi Crooks Bghs 107-03 10.00 2 Ann Horstman West Hancock 91-11 8.00 3 Addie Buseman Belmond-Klemme 90-07 6.00 4 Isabel Casey Bghs 87-06 4.00 5 Kit Byars Lake Mills 86-01 2.00

High Jump

1 Samantha Nielsen North Union 5-00.00 10.00 2 Kenedie Gabrielson Belmond-Klemme 4-10.00 8.00 3 Shae Dillavou Forest City 4-08.00 5.00 3 Reese Rosenmeyer Bghs 4-08.00 5.00 5 Nadia Kaiser EG Girls 4-08.00 2.00

Long Jump

1 Molly Joyce Bghs 17-01.75 10.00 2 Ayden Feske EG Girls 14-08.00 8.00 3 Shelby Goepel West Hancock 14-05.00 6.00 4 Quinn Harle West Hancock 14-02.75 4.00 5 Madison Barrus Belmond-Klemme 14-01.75 2.00

Shot Put

1 Audi Crooks Bghs 41-07.75 10.00 2 Leah Kramersmeier North Iowa 38-02.00 8.00 3 Carlee Bruns West Hancock 33-09.50 6.00 4 Olivia Merrill North Union 33-01.75 4.00 5 Justine Olson EG Girls 33-01.50 2.00

4×100

1 EG Girls 52.69 10.00 Runners 2 Forest City 53.43 8.00 Runners 3 North Union 53.88 6.00 Runners 4 Lake Mills 53.96 4.00 Runners 5 West Hancock 54.43 2.00 Runners

4×200

1 Forest City 1:52.53 10.00 Runners 2 West Hancock 1:53.78 8.00 Runners 3 Bghs 1:53.81 6.00 Runners 4 Belmond-Klemme 1:56.06 4.00 Runners 5 North Union 1:59.70 2.00 Runners

4×400

1 Bghs 4:21.01 10.00 Runners 2 West Hancock 4:24.62 8.00 Runners 3 Forest City 4:26.81 6.00 Runners 4 Belmond-Klemme 4:31.56 4.00 Runners 5 North Union 4:43.66 2.00 Runners

4×800

1 Forest City 11:09.22 10.00 Runners 2 North Union 11:19.00 8.00 Runners 3 Bghs 11:36.23 6.00 Runners 4 Lake Mills 11:59.15 4.00 Runners 5 Ghv 12:38.21 2.00 Runners

Shuttle Hurdle

1 Bghs 1:09.86 10.00 Runners 2 West Hancock 1:13.91 8.00 Runners

3 North Union 1:14.18 6.00 Runners

4 Ghv 1:14.36 4.00 Runners

5 Lake Mills 1:20.35 2.00 Runners

Sprint Medley

1 Bghs 2:00.23 10.00 Runners 2 Forest City 2:01.06 8.00 Runners 3 Belmond-Klemme 2:01.09 6.00 Runners 4 Lake Mills 2:04.81 4.00 Runners 5 North Union 2:11.19 2.00 Runner

Distance Medley

1 EG Girls 4:39.98 10.00 Runners 2 Forest City 4:40.50 8.00 Runners 3 North Union 5:04.54 6.00 Runners 4 Belmond-Klemme 5:08.06 4.00 Runners 5 West Hancock 5:21.42 2.00 Runners

