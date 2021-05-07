Sports

Forest City wins conference track meet, coach, and athlete of the year

Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: May 7, 2021

     

    By: Zarren Egesdal, Sports Director

    (Note – Click the athlete or coaches name for full interview)

    The spring sports postseason started last night with conference track meets across the state. Eagle Grove hosted the TIC West meet. Bishop Garrigan led from start to finish for the title on the girls’ side, but Forest City’s Lillian Nelson dominated the long-distance races. 

     

    Nelson won the 800 in 2:34.45, 1500 in 5:32.17, and 3000 m in 12:26.53. 

    West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly has always dreamed of winning a conference title, and she did so last night, winning the 400m hurdle race in 1:12.11. 

     

    Kelly also helped the shuttle hurdle relay finish in second place. 

    On the boys’ side, it was all Forest City all night long. The Indians had their streak of three straight conference titles snapped in 2019, there wasn’t a meet in 2020, and in 2021, the Indians were on a mission. 

    Xavier Holland helped by scoring points in a host of races, including winning the 400m race in 53.01. 

     

    Holland scored the most points for Forest City; he also won the high jump, finished second in the 100m, and third in the 200m. 

    Forest City won the team title by scoring 174.50 points, 96.50 more points than second-place West Hancock. 

    Forest City coach Brian Hovenga was excited to be back on top. 

    The title is Forest City’s fourth in the past five competition years. Since 2010, Forest City has won half of the conference meets.

     

    Hovenga was also named the conference coach of the year; he was choked up and speechless when asked about it. He just pointed at the team while they finished their victory lap. 

    Indian senior Elijah Weaver was named the conference athlete of the year. 

    Weaver scored the second-most points to help Forest City win behind Holland, who scored the most. Weaver won conference titles in the 110m hurdles and high jump. He finished second in the 400 m hurdles and was on the team that got third in the shuttle hurdles.

    Full team results and top-5 Individual and relay results are below. The boys’ results are first followed by the girls’.

    Team results

    Boys

    1 Forest City 174.50
    2 West Hancock 77.00
    3 Belmond Klemme 75.00
    4 Lake Mills 65.50
    5 North Union 61.00
    6 Eagle Grove 43.00
    7 Bishop Garrigan 38.00
    8 Ghv 31.00
    9 North Iowa 23.00
    Individual Results
    100m
    1
    Bryer Prochniak
    North Union
    11.13
    10.00
    2
    Xavier Holland
    Forest City
    11.66
    8.00
    3
    Jack Thompson
    Forest City
    11.74
    6.00
    4
    Collin Ford
    West Hancock
    12.00
    3.00
    4
    Carson Eaton
    Lake Mills
    12.00
    3.00

    200 m

    1
    Bryer Prochniak
    North Union
    23.05
    10.00
    2
    Blake Morgan
    Eagle Grove
    23.37
    8.00
    3
    Xavier Holland
    Forest City
    23.54
    6.00
    4
    Jack Thompson
    Forest City
    24.59
    4.00
    5
    Jaxen Peterson
    West Hancock
    25.16
    2.00
    400m
    1
    Xavier Holland
    Forest City
    53.01
    10.00
    2
    Blake Morgan
    Eagle Grove
    54.20
    8.00
    3
    Javin Pedelty
    Forest City
    56.22
    6.00
    4
    Kellen Smith
    West Hancock
    56.84
    4.00
    5
    Drake Canavan
    Eagle Grove
    58.54
    2.00

    800 m

    1
    Isaac Swenson
    Belmond Klemme
    2:06.62
    10.00
    2
    Joey Hovinga
    Forest City
    2:06.64
    8.00
    3
    Caleb Albert
    Lake Mills
    2:11.52
    6.00
    4
    Kris Hammitt
    Ghv
    2:14.33
    4.00
    5
    Ryan Korthals
    Forest City
    2:16.07
    2.00

    110 m Hurdles

    1
    Elijah Weaver
    Forest City
    16.13
    10.00
    2
    Carter Anderson
    North Union
    16.31
    8.00
    3
    Kaleb Umbaugh
    Forest City
    16.83
    6.00
    4
    Carter Morphew
    North Union
    17.00
    4.00
    5
    Braden Walk
    West Hancock
    17.01
    2.00

    1600 m

    1
    Joey Hovinga
    Forest City
    4:52.81
    10.00
    2
    Preston Guerdet
    North Union
    4:54.79
    8.00
    3
    Quinn Swift
    50511
    4:56.04
    6.00
    4
    Bradan Gabrielson
    Belmond Klemme
    5:00.41
    4.00
    5
    Jacob Hofmann
    North Iowa
    5:04.08
    2.00

    3200m

    1
    Joey Hovinga
    Forest City
    11:09.26
    10.00
    2
    Nick Schiltz
    North Union
    11:12.22
    8.00
    3
    Jake Hejlik
    Ghv
    11:15.85
    6.00
    4
    Justin Rygh
    Lake Mills
    11:26.75
    4.00
    5
    Carson Strukel
    Forest City
    11:27.93
    2.00

    400m Hurdles

    1
    Kaleb Carlson
    Belmond Klemme
    59.52
    10.00
    2
    Elijah Weaver
    Forest City
    1:00.16
    8.00
    3
    Carter Anderson
    North Union
    1:00.96
    6.00
    4
    Kaleb Umbaugh
    Forest City
    1:01.00
    4.00
    5
    Dalton Thorson
    Lake Mills
    1:01.68
    2.00

    Discus

    1
    Mathew Francis
    West Hancock
    122-04
    10.00
    2
    Wyatt Helming
    Lake Mills
    121-05
    8.00
    3
    Nate Bronk
    50511
    120-08
    6.00
    4
    Alex Bartz
    Belmond Klemme
    118-04
    4.00
    5
    Brayden Lindeman
    Lake Mills
    116-07.50
    2.00

    High Jump

    1
    Elijah Weaver
    Forest City
    6-00.00
    10.00
    2
    Michael Olson
    Forest City
    6-00.00
    8.00
    3
    Carter Anderson
    North Union
    5-08.00
    6.00
    4
    Bradan Gabrielson
    Belmond Klemme
    5-08.00
    4.00
    5
    Nolan Vaske
    West Hancock
    5-06.00
    2.00

     

    Long Jump

    1
    Xavier Holland
    Forest City
    20-04.75
    10.00
    2
    Logan Sabin
    North Iowa
    19-09.75
    8.00
    3
    Devion Moore
    Ghv
    19-09.00
    6.00
    4
    Cole Schisel
    West Hancock
    18-00.25
    3.00
    4
    Collin Casey
    50511
    18-00.25
    3.00

     

    Shot Put

    1
    Kaden Hagy
    Forest City
    49-04.25
    10.00
    2
    Seth Hermanson
    Lake Mills
    43-01.00
    8.00
    3
    Logan Nemmers
    50511
    39-08.25
    6.00
    4
    Alex Bartz
    Belmond Klemme
    39-05.25
    4.00
    5
    Carter Winters
    Ghv
    39-02.50
    2.00

    4×100

    1
    Lake Mills
    46.12
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Forest City
    46.81
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    West Hancock
    46.89
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    BG
    47.98
    4.00
    Runners

    4×200

    1
    Belmond Klemme
    1:37.70
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    West Hancock
    1:37.92
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Forest City
    1:38.38
    6.00
    Runners

     

    4×400

    1
    West Hancock
    3:38.56
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Belmond Klemme
    3:39.35
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Eagle Grove
    3:42.36
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Forest City
    3:42.51
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    50511
    3:44.64
    2.00
    Runners

    4×800

    1
    Lake Mills
    8:51.36
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Forest City
    8:57.21
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    		 BG
    9:16.63
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    North Iowa
    9:33.63
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    West Hancock
    9:53.52
    2.00
    Runners

    Shuttle Hurdle

    1
    West Hancock
    1:05.24
    10.00
    2
    Lake Mills
    1:06.75
    8.00
    Runners

     

    3 Forest City 1:07.60
    4 BG 1:08.57
    Sprint Medley
    1
    Belmond Klemme
    1:42.01
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Eagle Grove
    1:42.89
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    West Hancock
    1:43.74
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Forest City
    1:44.02
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    Ghv
    1:44.49
    2.00
    Runners

    Distance Medley

    1
    Belmond Klemme
    3:51.77
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Ghv
    3:56.93
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    West Hancock
    4:05.07
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    North Iowa
    4:07.79
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    Eagle Grove
    4:12.78
    2.00
    Runners
    Girls

    Team Scores

    1
    Bghs
    137.00
    Point Breakdown
    2
    Forest City
    124.00
    Point Breakdown
    3
    West Hancock
    69.00
    Point Breakdown
    4
    North Union
    66.50
    Point Breakdown
    5
    EG Girls
    56.00
    Point Breakdown
    6
    Belmond-Klemme
    49.00
    Point Breakdown
    7
    Lake Mills
    38.00
    Point Breakdown
    8
    North Iowa
    27.00
    Point Breakdown
    9
    Ghv
    22.50
    Point Breakdown

    Individual Results

    100m

    1
    Ayden Feske
    EG Girls
    13.12
    10.00
    2
    Molly Joyce
    Bghs
    13.35
    8.00
    3
    Reagan Murphy
    Bghs
    13.49
    6.00
    4
    Shelby Goepel
    West Hancock
    13.59
    4.00
    5
    Aleah Brown
    Ghv
    13.70
    2.00

    200m

    1
    Allison Barrus
    Belmond-Klemme
    27.48
    10.00
    2
    Jayln Hovenga
    Forest City
    27.89
    8.00
    3
    Abbie Capesius
    Bghs
    28.15
    6.00
    4
    Maddie Blomgren
    EG Girls
    28.40
    4.00
    5
    Taylor Ingledue
    Lake Mills
    28.67
    2.00

    400m

    1
    Gracie Elsbecker
    Bghs
    1:04.39
    10.00
    2
    Keevan Jones
    Forest City
    1:06.09
    8.00
    3
    Hannah Good
    Forest City
    1:07.19
    6.00
    4
    Gretta Gouge
    Ghv
    1:07.20
    4.00
    5
    Rebecca Hofmann
    North Iowa
    1:11.69
    2.00

    800m

    1
    Lili Nelson
    Forest City
    2:34.45
    10.00
    2
    Keevan Jones
    Forest City
    2:34.91
    8.00
    3
    Lily Henderson
    North Union
    2:37.37
    6.00
    4
    Lea Friedl
    EG Girls
    2:41.94
    4.00
    5
    Miriam Beenken
    North Iowa
    2:44.96
    2.00

    100m Hurdles

    1
    Ella Stene
    Lake Mills
    16.02
    10.00
    2
    Molly Joyce
    Bghs
    16.13
    8.00
    3
    Anna Longhenry
    North Union
    16.54
    6.00
    4
    Kylie Anderson
    Ghv
    16.96
    4.00
    5
    Lorelei Cash
    Ghv
    17.64
    1.50

    1500m

    1
    Lili Nelson
    Forest City
    5:32.17
    10.00
    2
    Keevan Jones
    Forest City
    5:35.55
    8.00
    3
    Miriam Beenken
    North Iowa
    5:42.07
    6.00
    4
    Chloe Mullenbach
    Ghv
    5:49.62
    4.00
    5
    Lauren Swift
    Bghs
    6:02.18
    2.00

    3000m

    1
    Lili Nelson
    Forest City
    12:26.53
    10.00
    2
    Miriam Beenken
    North Iowa
    12:43.19
    8.00
    3
    Hannah Morphew
    North Union
    13:28.59
    6.00
    4
    Emily Dawson
    EG Girls
    14:11.93
    4.00
    5
    Valerie Torres
    Belmond-Klemme
    14:28.47
    2.00

     

    400m Hurdles

    1
    Kennedy Kelly
    West Hancock
    1:12.11
    10.00
    2
    Emma Grandgenett
    Bghs
    1:15.11
    8.00
    3
    Reese Rosenmeyer
    Bghs
    1:15.87
    6.00
    4
    Alexis Anderson
    Lake Mills
    1:18.87
    4.00
    5
    Beth Strueber
    North Union
    1:21.77
    2.00

     

    Discus

    1
    Audi Crooks
    Bghs
    107-03
    10.00
    2
    Ann Horstman
    West Hancock
    91-11
    8.00
    3
    Addie Buseman
    Belmond-Klemme
    90-07
    6.00
    4
    Isabel Casey
    Bghs
    87-06
    4.00
    5
    Kit Byars
    Lake Mills
    86-01
    2.00

     

    High Jump

    1
    Samantha Nielsen
    North Union
    5-00.00
    10.00
    2
    Kenedie Gabrielson
    Belmond-Klemme
    4-10.00
    8.00
    3
    Shae Dillavou
    Forest City
    4-08.00
    5.00
    3
    Reese Rosenmeyer
    Bghs
    4-08.00
    5.00
    5
    Nadia Kaiser
    EG Girls
    4-08.00
    2.00

     

    Long Jump

    1
    Molly Joyce
    Bghs
    17-01.75
    10.00
    2
    Ayden Feske
    EG Girls
    14-08.00
    8.00
    3
    Shelby Goepel
    West Hancock
    14-05.00
    6.00
    4
    Quinn Harle
    West Hancock
    14-02.75
    4.00
    5
    Madison Barrus
    Belmond-Klemme
    14-01.75
    2.00

     

    Shot Put

    1
    Audi Crooks
    Bghs
    41-07.75
    10.00
    2
    Leah Kramersmeier
    North Iowa
    38-02.00
    8.00
    3
    Carlee Bruns
    West Hancock
    33-09.50
    6.00
    4
    Olivia Merrill
    North Union
    33-01.75
    4.00
    5
    Justine Olson
    EG Girls
    33-01.50
    2.00

    4×100

    1
    EG Girls
    52.69
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Forest City
    53.43
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    North Union
    53.88
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Lake Mills
    53.96
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    West Hancock
    54.43
    2.00
    Runners

    4×200

    1
    Forest City
    1:52.53
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    West Hancock
    1:53.78
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Bghs
    1:53.81
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Belmond-Klemme
    1:56.06
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    North Union
    1:59.70
    2.00
    Runners

    4×400

    1
    Bghs
    4:21.01
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    West Hancock
    4:24.62
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Forest City
    4:26.81
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Belmond-Klemme
    4:31.56
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    North Union
    4:43.66
    2.00
    Runners

     

    4×800

    1
    Forest City
    11:09.22
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    North Union
    11:19.00
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Bghs
    11:36.23
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Lake Mills
    11:59.15
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    Ghv
    12:38.21
    2.00
    Runners

     

    Shuttle Hurdle

    1
    Bghs
    1:09.86
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    West Hancock
    1:13.91
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    North Union
    1:14.18
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Ghv
    1:14.36
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    Lake Mills
    1:20.35
    2.00
    Runners

    Sprint Medley

    1
    Bghs
    2:00.23
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Forest City
    2:01.06
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    Belmond-Klemme
    2:01.09
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Lake Mills
    2:04.81
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    North Union
    2:11.19
    2.00
    Runner

     

    Distance Medley

    1
    EG Girls
    4:39.98
    10.00
    Runners
    2
    Forest City
    4:40.50
    8.00
    Runners
    3
    North Union
    5:04.54
    6.00
    Runners
    4
    Belmond-Klemme
    5:08.06
    4.00
    Runners
    5
    West Hancock
    5:21.42
    2.00
    Runners

     

     

    Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.

