Waldorf’s Gifford named AFCA All-American, a first for the University

For the first time in school history, Waldorf University has a first-team All-American football player.

The American Football Coaches Association announced yesterday that junior place-kicker Slater Gifford was selected to the first team, the first Warrior to receive such an honor since Waldorf became a four-year program.

Gifford, a Burlington, Iowa native, converted on 29 of 30 PAT’s he attempted and made 12 field goals. Gifford has done just about everything since arriving at Waldorf. He’s been a productive kicker, an all-conference selection, kicked a game-winner, and now, All-American. In three years, Gifford holds the Waldorf career PAT’s and field goal’s record, both of which will be elevated this fall. Though with all he’s already done, coach Finley believes Gifford will come back this season looking for more.

Half a decade ago, the Waldorf football team was struggling. A transformation brought in new coaches and players. Since then, Waldorf achieved their first NAIA All-Americans in Bo Joseph – who was selected twice – and Ryan Martinez. They were both honorable mention selections, a national ranking, and now, a first-team All-American.

Waldorf recently finished a successful spring season as they gear up for a run at a conference title and national tournament appearance. Those are two of the goals that haven’t been met in the past four years. The Warriors will kick off the season on August 28th at home vs. Briar Cliff.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.