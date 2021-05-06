NIACC Graduation Scheduled for May 7th

North Iowa Area Community College will have their commencement ceremonies in the NIACC Gymnasium on May 7th. Only two guests are allowed per graduate and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to including masking.

The Health Sciences graduation ceremony will include Hannah C. Evenson of Lake Mills as the student speaker.

NIACC will live stream the commencement ceremony on the NIACC YouTube Channel. To view, follow the link provided on the NIACC graduation webpage https://www.niacc.edu/ graduation-information/

Approximately 700 graduates have earned nearly 900 Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates for these Commencement exercises.

DOORS WILL OPEN TO THE GYM – (TWO GUEST TICKETS PER GRADUATE):

9:45 A.M. – CEREMONY 1

12:15 P.M. – CEREMONY 2

2:15 P.M. – CEREMONY 3

4:15 P.M – CEREMONY 4

STUDENT SPEAKERS:

CEREMONY 1 – HEALTH SCIENCES – 10:30 A.M. – Student Speaker, Hannah C. Evenson, Lake Mills

CEREMONY 2 – CAREER TECHNICAL – 1:00 P.M. – Student Speaker, Preston A. Kyles, Chicago, Illiniois

CEREMONY 3 – ARTS AND SCIENCES (GROUP 1) – 3:00 P.M. – Student Speaker, Thea G. Lunning, Mason City

CEREMONY 4 – ARTS AND SCIENCES (GROUP 2) – 5:00 P.M – Student Speaker, Emily J. Majerczyk, Clear Lake