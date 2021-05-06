UPDATE: Names Released in Accident That Leads to Injuries and Traffic Diversion in Forest City

The Winnebago County Sheriffs and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of an accident on U. S. Highway 69 north of Forest City on Wednesday. The accident involved a 2020 Ford van and a 2014 Chevy Equinox.

When officials arrived, they found injuries to both vehicle passengers. They learned that the van was northbound on U. S. 69 and had pulled into a residential drive. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and turned directly into the path of a second northbound vehicle, Chevy Equinox.

The four injured individuals were all from Lake Mills. Janet Bergo, Cheryl Cavet, Paula Schreiner, and Sondra Nelson.

It was observed that at least one individual was placed on a Mercy Air Med helicopter. The conditions of all four people involved in the accident have not been released.

The Forest City Police, Fire, and Ambulance Services, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, were at the scene and assisted the Iowa State Patrol.