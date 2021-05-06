BrickStreet Auditions for MacBeth Scheduled

BrickStreet Theatre has set auditions for Macbeth, William Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition and tyranny set between world wars.

Auditions will be Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at BrickStreet Theatre, 122 N. Clark St., Forest City. Performers will be asked to read selected cuts from the play. Pre-prepared monologues are welcome. Masks are required.

Dan May, director, will accommodate those who have a conflict with these audition times. Simply send a message to BrickStreet via Facebook Messenger to set up another time with him. The Macbeth audition photo album on Facebook includes a full list of characters and other information about the show.

Performances will be July 23-31 in the Boman Fine Arts Center. The production will feature projected sets and modern music in its storytelling.