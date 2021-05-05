Mother and Daughter to Graduate Together at Waldorf University

Colleges and universities don’t see this very often, but in the case of Waldorf University, it is happening at their commencement. A mother and her daughter will graduate together in three major areas of emphasis. DeAnn Hanna will be getting her Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership while her daughter will be graduating with a double major. One will be a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and the other will be a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

For DeAnn, this is not the first trip across the stage. She last went to Waldorf to earn an AA in 1991, but she will tell you that her daughter Madelynn was an inspiration and help especially during the pandemic.

For daughter Madelynn, her mother also served a motivation and inspiration to get her double major.

Their bond gave them confidence to succeed, even when DeAnn was considering the idea of returning to the books.

Waldorf University presents challenges in each of its degrees. The curriculum encourages the student to go farther than just the textbook and lectures in learning about a field of study and Madelynn accepted that challenge in her degree pursuits.

A Master’s Degree in a field of study shows that the student has researched and understood more in depth their area of emphasis. It involves specific forms of thinking and approach to subject matter which DeAnn worked hard to achieve.

What makes the graduation so special is that it will happen around Mothers Day, making it extra special for both mother and daughter. While Saturdays graduation marks the parting of great friendships with fellow classmates, the bond between mother and daughter during this Mother’s Day weekend will seemingly win the day.

Commencement will take place on May 8th beginning at 2pm on Bolstorff Field at Waldorf University.