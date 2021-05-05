High School Golf – Results from May 5th, 2021

Girls

at North Union

North Union 200.00 North Union 200.00

Lake Mills 251.00 Lake Mills 251.00

at Saint Ansgar

Saint Ansgar 206.00 Saint Ansgar 206.00

Osage 221.00 Osage 221.00

Boys

Lake Mills 170.00 Lake Mills 170.00

North Union 175.00 North Union 175.00

North Iowa 194.00 North Iowa 194.00

Osage 167.00 Osage 167.00

Rockford 196.00 Rockford 196.00

Saint Ansgar 212.00 Saint Ansgar 212.00

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.