Garner Offers VIP Grants to Downtown Businesses

The Garner City Council has gone forward with an application for a Visual Improvement Program (VIP) Grant for $625 to a business at 336 State Street. The grant is one of many available to Garner businesses and property owners according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

Downtown business and property owners are beginning to see the advantages of the program according to Kofoed.

Those who would be interested in applying for the grant should contact City Hall for more information.

The City Hall number is (641) 923-2588.