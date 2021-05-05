Barbara Paulson, age 83 of Emmons, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, MN, with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, rural Emmons.

Visitation for Barb will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family.

Barbara’s service will be recorded and posted on the Schott Funeral Home’s website. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click on Barbara’s picture. From here, click on “tribute wall” to find the link.