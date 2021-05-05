Accident Leads to Injuries and Traffic Diversion in Forest City

The Winnebago County Sheriffs and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of an accident on U. S. Highway 69 north of Forest City. The accident involved a 2020 Ford van and a 2014 Chevy Equinox.

When officials arrived, they found injuries to both vehicle passengers. They learned that the van was northbound on U. S. 69 and had pulled into a residential drive. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and turned directly into the path of a second northbound vehicle, Chevy Equinox.

It was observed that at least one individual was placed on a Mercy Air Med helicopter. The conditions of all five people involved in the accident have not been released. The Iowa State Patrol is withholding all names pending notification of relatives.

The Forest City Police, Fire, and Ambulance Services, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, were at the scene and assisted the Iowa State Patrol.