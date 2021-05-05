Beef Improvement Federation Meeting Planned

For the first time in two years, area beef producers can take part in the Beef Improvement Federation’s annual meeting and research symposium which will be held in person. Dan Loy, Iowa Beef Center director and beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said Iowa State University faculty and staff are excited to host this year’s event, set for June 22-25 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

“We’ve been working for nearly two years on the program, speakers, tours and logistics of this great event,” Loy said. “Especially because COVID forced the in-person aspect to be withdrawn in 2020, we know people are ready to gather for timely and useful information from experts and to learn about the Iowa beef industry through tours.”

The symposium features two-and-a-half days of educational programming and a full day of tours, with a special young producer symposium during the first afternoon.

General sessions are set for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and panel discussions on a variety of beef production and genetic improvement topics begin late each morning and continue through those afternoons.

Following the second full day’s sessions, participants will attend an evening social and dinner at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center on the Iowa State campus in Ames.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the group and showing them the facility,” Loy said. “It will be a great ending to the day’s events.”

Registration is open and hotel information is now available on the symposium website.

Early registration (May 14 deadline) is $345; $125 for students.

Full registration (May 15 and after) is $395; $145 for students.

Tours: $45, East Tour capacity is 52; West Tour capacity is 40.