20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 29

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is Tate Sander, a junior at Belmond-Klemme.

Tuesday in a meet at Garner, Tate won the 100m in 11.01 and the 200m in 22.60. He also helped three relays finish first, 4×200 in 1:35.23, the 4×400 m in 3:45.41, and the sprint medley in 1:40.89.

Friday at Hampton was an even better meet for Tate and his relays. They ran their season-best times in all three relays finishing second in the 4×200 (1:33.42) and 4×400 (3:36.16) but ran the winning time in the sprint medley finishing in 1:37.25.

