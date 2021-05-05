Sports

20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 29

Belmond-Klemme's Tate Sander

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal22 mins agoLast Updated: May 5, 2021

By: Zarren Egesdal, Sports Director

Do you want to be in the know for all things North Iowa? Follow Zarren on Twitter here . Also, follow and like KIOW’s official Facebook page by clicking here.

 

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is Tate Sander, a junior at Belmond-Klemme.

Tuesday in a meet at Garner, Tate won the 100m in 11.01 and the 200m in 22.60. He also helped three relays finish first, 4×200 in 1:35.23, the 4×400 m in 3:45.41, and the sprint medley in 1:40.89.

Friday at Hampton was an even better meet for Tate and his relays. They ran their season-best times in all three relays finishing second in the 4×200 (1:33.42) and 4×400 (3:36.16) but ran the winning time in the sprint medley finishing in 1:37.25.

 

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal22 mins agoLast Updated: May 5, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button