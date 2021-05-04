Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City. The meeting will begin with an update from Winnebago County Health Department Head Julie Sorenson giving an update on the current state of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. The county declined last weeks vaccination allotment from the state and Sorenson may announce whether the county will do the same this week.

The board is looking to save money for county taxpayers by refunding the bonds for the Public Safety Center construction. Lower interest rates have been found and the board will announce who offers them and sign an agreement with them.

With the results of the U. S. Census pending, redistricting maps for House of Representative seats in both Washington and Des Moines will need to be drawn up. The board will need to appoint members to the temporary redistricting commission to review maps and choose which one will be used.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads and related projects. He will also present a Permanent Easement Purchase Agreement for a bridge replacement project in section 14 of the Forest Township.

Those wishing to participate i the open forum portion of the meeting can call 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 or to view only go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/.