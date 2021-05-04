IHSAA – The state track and field schedule has been changed, and fans will be limited

Tuesday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced tweaks to the state track and field schedule and fan admission.

The release stated, the meet will remain at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday, May 20th, Friday, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd. But due to limits from Drake University and Polk County Health Department, only two tickets will be allowed per qualifying participant in the session. As has been done for each of the other high school championships, the stadium will be cleared after each of the six sessions.

Class 2A and Class 3A boys and girls will compete in early sessions each day. Class 1A, Class 4A, and Wheelchair boys and girls competitors will be in the later session each day, including Saturday’s finals which will be split into two sessions. Any additional tickets may be disbursed through member schools.

The IHSAA did say, seating will be unassigned with spectators required to use socially distanced pods and wear masks at Drake Stadium, per recent CDC guidance on crowds at outdoor events. Available seat locations inside Spectators for shot put and discus competitions will be allowed ticketed access to the fields immediately north of the stadium.

FULL STATE MEET SCHEDULE