High School Track and Field – Don Hoppel Co-ed Relays Results

Boys

Team results

1
Clear Lake
148.00
Point Breakdown
2
Forest City
103.00
Point Breakdown
3
Belmond Klemme
81.50
Point Breakdown
4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
74.00
Point Breakdown
5
Osage
60.50
Point Breakdown
6
Ghv
49.00
Point Breakdown
7
Northwood-Kensett
48.00
Point Breakdown
8
Newman Catholic
18.00
Point Breakdown

 

100m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Tyres Green-Harrington
Clear Lake
12.11
10.00
2
Jay Kapler
Clear Lake
12.18
8.00
3
Sam Klaassen
Forest City
12.27
6.00
4
Malachi Robertson
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
12.49
4.00
5
Tyson Boge
Osage
12.57
2.00

200m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Tate Sander
Belmond Klemme
22.53
10.00
2
Jagger Schmitt
Clear Lake
23.69
8.00
3
Tony Valenzuela
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
24.15
6.00
4
Jakob Myers
Clear Lake
24.29
4.00
5
TJ Whitelow
Northwood-Kensett
24.42
2.00

400m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Vinton Feldman
Forest City
55.93
10.00
2
Hossyn Dalager
Osage
56.39
8.00
3
Andrew Mixdorf
Clear Lake
57.68
6.00
4
Austin Lloyd
Newman Catholic
58.03
4.00
5 Juan Gomez Belmond Klemme 58.34 2.00
800m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
1
Issac Swenson
Belmond Klemme
2:11.19
10.00
2
Ryan Korthals
Forest City
2:12.10
8.00
3
Joey Hovinga
Forest City
2:12.77
6.00
4
Marshall Moats
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
2:16.55
4.00
5
Hayden Moore
Northwood-Kensett
2:18.23
2.00

110m Hurdles

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Tyson Cooley
Clear Lake
16.05
10.00
2
Jordan Severs
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
16.60
8.00
3
Kaleb Umbaugh
Forest City
16.93
6.00
4
Ben Miller
Osage
17.03
4.00
5
Michael Johnson
Osage
17.11
2.00

1600m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Jake Hejlik
Ghv
5:02.16
10.00
2
Bradon Gabrielson
Belmond Klemme
5:02.66
8.00
3
Treycen Rollene
Northwood-Kensett
5:09.89
6.00
4
Zayden Erdman
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
5:12.61
4.00
5
Keagan Hennessey
Osage
5:13.37
2.00

3200m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Justin Wright
Clear Lake
10:48.12
10.00
2
Jake Hejlik
Ghv
10:57.43
8.00
3
Ryan Kelly
Newman Catholic
11:11.32
6.00
4
Nathan Hanneman
Northwood-Kensett
11:23.61
4.00
5
Carson Strukel
Forest City
11:28.32
2.00

400m Hurdles

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Josiah Kliment
Northwood-Kensett
59.67
10.00
2
Jack Crane
Clear Lake
59.69
8.00
3
Cole Adams
Osage
1:00.29
6.00
4
AJ Tusha
Ghv
1:00.89
4.00
5
PJ Feuerbach
Clear Lake
1:03.04
2.00

 

Discus

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Alex Bartz
Belmond Klemme
114-07
10.00
2
Carson Krefft
Clear Lake
114-02
8.00
3
Scott Harr
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
110-06
6.00
4
Kaden Hagy
Forest City
110-00
4.00
5
Carter Eastman
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
103-03
2.00

High Jump

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Michael Olson
Forest City
6-00.00
10.00
2
Ben Miller
Osage
5-08.00
8.00
3
Tyson Cooley
Clear Lake
5-08.00
6.00
4
Josif Miranda
Clear Lake
5-08.00
4.00
5
Michael Johnson
Osage
5-08.00
2.0

Long Jump

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Jagger Schmitt
Clear Lake
19-01.00
10.00
2
Devion Moore
Ghv
18-01.00
8.00
3
Ben Miller
Osage
17-11.50
6.00
4
James Jennings
Newman Catholic
17-11.00
4.00
5
Jay Kapler
Clear Lake
17-06.75
2.00

 

Shot Put

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Kaden Hagy
Forest City
48-07.00
10.00
2
Carson Krefft
Clear Lake
41-06.00
8.00
3
Jakie Uthe
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
40-05.50
6.00
4
Carter Eastman
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
38-11.50
4.00
5
Carter Winters
Ghv
37-05.50
2.00

4×100

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Clear Lake
44.79
10.00
2
Forest City
45.90
8.00
3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
46.73
6.00
4
Northwood-Kensett
47.52
4.00
5
Belmond Klemme
48.26
2.00

4×200

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Belmond Klemme
1:34.30
10.00
2
Forest City
1:38.57
8.00
3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
1:38.83
6.00
4
Ghv
1:39.35
4.00
5
Osage
1:39.36
2.00

4×400

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Belmond Klemme
3:38.29
 10.00
2
Clear Lake
3:39.13
8.00
3
Forest City
3:42.77
6.00
4
Northwood-Kensett
3:45.30
4.00
5
Osage
3:50.82
2.00

4×800

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
8:55.18
10.00
2
Northwood-Kensett
9:02.88
8.00
3
Clear Lake
9:33.58
6.00
4
Osage
9:57.53
4.00
5
Newman Catholic
9:57.60
2.00

Shuttle Hurdle

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1 Clear Lake 1:04.43 10.00
2 Osage 1:07.92 8.00
3 Northwood-Kensett 1:08.41 6.00
Sprint Medley
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
1
Belmond Klemme
1:39.91
10.00
2
Forest City
1:40.58
8.00
3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
1:43.08
6.00
4
Ghv
1:43.27
4.00
5
Clear Lake
1:46.07
2.00

Distance Medley

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Forest City
3:49.24
10.00
2
Belmond Klemme
3:50.13
8.00
3
Ghv
3:51.99
6.00
4
Clear Lake
3:54.41
4.00
5
Northwood-Kensett
4:04.56
2.00

 

Girls

Team Results

1
Osage
188.00
Point Breakdown
2
Forest City
118.00
Point Breakdown
3
Northwood-Kensett
68.00
Point Breakdown
4
Belmond-Klemme
67.00
Point Breakdown
5
Newman Catholic
52.00
Point Breakdown
6
Ghv
40.00
Point Breakdown
7
Clear Lake
34.00
Point Breakdown
8
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
19.00
Point Breakdown

 

100 m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Meredith Street
Osage
12.90
10.00
2
Allison Barrus
Belmond-Klemme
13.46
8.00
3
Jayln Hovenga
Forest City
13.75
6.00
4
Aleah Brown
Ghv
14.10
4.00
5
Marie Manternach
Newman Catholic
14.47
2.00

200m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Meredith Street
Osage
26.81
10.00
2
Allison Barrus
Belmond-Klemme
28.17
8.00
3
Jayln Hovenga
Forest City
28.30
6.00
4
Carly Hengesteg
Northwood-Kensett
28.70
4.00
5
Gretta Gouge
Ghv
29.88
2.00

400 m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Meredith Street
Osage
59.66
10.00
2
Carly Hengesteg
Northwood-Kensett
1:03.53
8.00
3
Gretta Gouge
Ghv
1:05.38
6.00
4
Hannah Good
Forest City
1:05.44
4.00
5
Keevan Jones
Forest City
1:05.72
2.00

800 m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Addyson Grimm
Osage
2:27.05
10.00
2
Lili Nelson
Forest City
2:33.30
8.00
3
Keevan Jones
Forest City
2:34.03
6.00
4
Abby Bates
Belmond-Klemme
2:43.34
4.00
5
Anna Feuerbach
Clear Lake
2:46.99
2.00

100m Hurdles

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Paige Kisley
Osage
16.00
10.00
2
Kylie Anderson
Ghv
16.79
8.00
3
Lindsey Moore
Northwood-Kensett
17.42
6.00
4
Kayla Senne
Northwood-Kensett
17.68
4.00
5
Lorelei Cash
Ghv
17.75
2.00

1500 m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Lili Nelson
Forest City
5:18.63
10.00
2
Katelyn Johnston
Osage
5:19.30
8.00
3
Keevan Jones
Forest City
5:34.17
6.00
4
Ella Petree
Newman Catholic
5:47.84
4.00
5
Sydney Buseman
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
5:48.77
2.00

3000 m

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Katelyn Johnston
Osage
11:28.31
10.00
2
Lydia Mass
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
11:51.59
8.00
3
Maggie McBride
Newman Catholic
11:59.66
6.00
4
Grace Gabriel
Newman Catholic
12:59.33
4.00
5
Natalie Shoars
Osage
13:13.51
2.00

400 m Hurdles

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Paige Kisley
Osage
1:12.24
10.00
2
Bella Effandt
Northwood-Kensett
1:13.07
8.00
3
Teaghan Bird
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
1:15.81
6.00
4
Peyton McGrath
Clear Lake
1:23.80
4.00
5
Anna Zrostlik
Ghv
1:26.54
2.00

Discus

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Addie Buseman
Belmond-Klemme
86-11
10.00
2
Joy Levendusky
Osage
77-02
8.00
3
Abi Cockrum
Osage
76-08
6.00
4
Jesslyn Sims
Northwood-Kensett
74-04
4.00
5
Kallie Atwell
Ghv
73-08
2.00

High Jump

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Sophia Holland
Forest City
5-00.00
10.00
2
Brooklyn Halbach
Osage
4-10.00
8.00
3
Shae Dillavou
Forest City
4-08.00
6.00
4
Kenedie Gabrielson
Belmond-Klemme
4-08.00
4.00
5
Ainsley Dodd
Osage
4-06.00
2.00

Long Jump

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Makella Jacobs
Clear Lake
13-10.75
10.00
2
Taylor Klobassa
Osage
13-07.75
8.00
3
Liz Kruckenberg
Newman Catholic
13-06.75
6.00
4
Kealan Curley
Newman Catholic
13-05.00
4.00
5
Grace Myer
Clear Lake
13-01.25
2.00

Shot Put

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Joy Levendusky
Osage
29-07.00
10.00
2
Abi Cockrum
Osage
28-05.00
8.00
3
Alana Moody
Clear Lake
28-05.00
6.00
4
Sheridan Fox
Belmond-Klemme
28-04.00
4.00
5
Jesslyn Sims
Northwood-Kensett
26-06.00
2.00

4×100

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Forest City
53.24
10.00
2
Northwood-Kensett
53.76
8.00
3
Osage
56.32
6.00
4
Belmond-Klemme
57.46
4.00
5
Clear Lake
57.63
2.00

4×200

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Forest City
1:52.49
10.00
2
Belmond-Klemme
1:53.82
8.00
3
Newman Catholic
1:58.03
6.00
4
Osage
2:01.46
4.00
5
Clear Lake
2:12.01
2.00

4×400

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Osage
4:21.58
10.00
2
Forest City
4:32.92
8.00
3
Northwood-Kensett
4:37.73
6.00
4
Belmond-Klemme
4:55.46
4.00
5
Newman Catholic
5:13.69
2.00

4×800

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1 Osage 11:07.75 10.00
2 Newman Catholic 11:23.61 8.00
3 Forest City 11:43.50 6.00
4 Ghv 12:12.63 4.00
5 Northwood-Kensett 12:51.45 2.00
400m Shuttle Hurdle
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
1
Osage
1:11.39
10.00
Runners
2
Northwood-Kensett
1:13.21
8.00
Runners
3
Ghv
1:13.50
6.00
Runners
4
Clear Lake
1:21.73
4.00
Runners
5
Forest City
1:21.75
2.00
Runners

Sprint Medley

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Osage
1:56.75
10.00
2
Belmond-Klemme
1:59.18
8.00
3
Forest City
2:02.48
6.00
4
Newman Catholic
2:06.75
4.00
5
Ghv
2:07.62
2.00

Distance Medley

(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)

1
Forest City
4:44.89
10.00
2
Osage
4:49.73
8.00
3
Newman Catholic
4:57.28
6.00
4
Northwood-Kensett
5:03.53
4.00
5
Belmond-Klemme
5:07.56
2.00
