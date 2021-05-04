High School Track and Field – Don Hoppel Co-ed Relays Results
Boys
Team results
|
1
|
Clear Lake
|
148.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
2
|
Forest City
|
103.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
3
|
Belmond Klemme
|
81.50
|
Point Breakdown
|
4
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
74.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
5
|
Osage
|
60.50
|
Point Breakdown
|
6
|
Ghv
|
49.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
7
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
48.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
8
|
Newman Catholic
|
18.00
|
Point Breakdown
100m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Tyres Green-Harrington
|
Clear Lake
|
12.11
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jay Kapler
|
Clear Lake
|
12.18
|
8.00
|
3
|
Sam Klaassen
|
Forest City
|
12.27
|
6.00
|
4
|
Malachi Robertson
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
12.49
|
4.00
|
5
|
Tyson Boge
|
Osage
|
12.57
|
2.00
200m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Tate Sander
|
Belmond Klemme
|
22.53
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jagger Schmitt
|
Clear Lake
|
23.69
|
8.00
|
3
|
Tony Valenzuela
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
24.15
|
6.00
|
4
|
Jakob Myers
|
Clear Lake
|
24.29
|
4.00
|
5
|
TJ Whitelow
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
24.42
|
2.00
400m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Vinton Feldman
|
Forest City
|
55.93
|
10.00
|
2
|
Hossyn Dalager
|
Osage
|
56.39
|
8.00
|
3
|
Andrew Mixdorf
|
Clear Lake
|
57.68
|
6.00
|
4
|
Austin Lloyd
|
Newman Catholic
|
58.03
|
4.00
|
1
|
Issac Swenson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
2:11.19
|
10.00
|
2
|
Ryan Korthals
|
Forest City
|
2:12.10
|
8.00
|
3
|
Joey Hovinga
|
Forest City
|
2:12.77
|
6.00
|
4
|
Marshall Moats
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
2:16.55
|
4.00
|
5
|
Hayden Moore
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
2:18.23
|
2.00
110m Hurdles
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Tyson Cooley
|
Clear Lake
|
16.05
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jordan Severs
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
16.60
|
8.00
|
3
|
Kaleb Umbaugh
|
Forest City
|
16.93
|
6.00
|
4
|
Ben Miller
|
Osage
|
17.03
|
4.00
|
5
|
Michael Johnson
|
Osage
|
17.11
|
2.00
1600m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Jake Hejlik
|
Ghv
|
5:02.16
|
10.00
|
2
|
Bradon Gabrielson
|
Belmond Klemme
|
5:02.66
|
8.00
|
3
|
Treycen Rollene
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
5:09.89
|
6.00
|
4
|
Zayden Erdman
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
5:12.61
|
4.00
|
5
|
Keagan Hennessey
|
Osage
|
5:13.37
|
2.00
3200m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Justin Wright
|
Clear Lake
|
10:48.12
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jake Hejlik
|
Ghv
|
10:57.43
|
8.00
|
3
|
Ryan Kelly
|
Newman Catholic
|
11:11.32
|
6.00
|
4
|
Nathan Hanneman
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
11:23.61
|
4.00
|
5
|
Carson Strukel
|
Forest City
|
11:28.32
|
2.00
400m Hurdles
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Josiah Kliment
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
59.67
|
10.00
|
2
|
Jack Crane
|
Clear Lake
|
59.69
|
8.00
|
3
|
Cole Adams
|
Osage
|
1:00.29
|
6.00
|
4
|
AJ Tusha
|
Ghv
|
1:00.89
|
4.00
|
5
|
PJ Feuerbach
|
Clear Lake
|
1:03.04
|
2.00
Discus
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Alex Bartz
|
Belmond Klemme
|
114-07
|
10.00
|
2
|
Carson Krefft
|
Clear Lake
|
114-02
|
8.00
|
3
|
Scott Harr
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
110-06
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kaden Hagy
|
Forest City
|
110-00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Carter Eastman
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
103-03
|
2.00
High Jump
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Michael Olson
|
Forest City
|
6-00.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Ben Miller
|
Osage
|
5-08.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Tyson Cooley
|
Clear Lake
|
5-08.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Josif Miranda
|
Clear Lake
|
5-08.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Michael Johnson
|
Osage
|
5-08.00
|
2.0
Long Jump
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Jagger Schmitt
|
Clear Lake
|
19-01.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Devion Moore
|
Ghv
|
18-01.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Ben Miller
|
Osage
|
17-11.50
|
6.00
|
4
|
James Jennings
|
Newman Catholic
|
17-11.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Jay Kapler
|
Clear Lake
|
17-06.75
|
2.00
Shot Put
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Kaden Hagy
|
Forest City
|
48-07.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Carson Krefft
|
Clear Lake
|
41-06.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Jakie Uthe
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
40-05.50
|
6.00
|
4
|
Carter Eastman
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
38-11.50
|
4.00
|
5
|
Carter Winters
|
Ghv
|
37-05.50
|
2.00
4×100
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Clear Lake
|
44.79
|
10.00
|
2
|
Forest City
|
45.90
|
8.00
|
3
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
46.73
|
6.00
|
4
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
47.52
|
4.00
|
5
|
Belmond Klemme
|
48.26
|
2.00
4×200
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
1:34.30
|
10.00
|
2
|
Forest City
|
1:38.57
|
8.00
|
3
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
1:38.83
|
6.00
|
4
|
Ghv
|
1:39.35
|
4.00
|
5
|
Osage
|
1:39.36
|
2.00
4×400
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
3:38.29
|10.00
|
2
|
Clear Lake
|
3:39.13
|
8.00
|
3
|
Forest City
|
3:42.77
|
6.00
|
4
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
3:45.30
|
4.00
|
5
|
Osage
|
3:50.82
|
2.00
4×800
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
8:55.18
|
10.00
|
2
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
9:02.88
|
8.00
|
3
|
Clear Lake
|
9:33.58
|
6.00
|
4
|
Osage
|
9:57.53
|
4.00
|
5
|
Newman Catholic
|
9:57.60
|
2.00
Shuttle Hurdle
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Belmond Klemme
|
1:39.91
|
10.00
|
2
|
Forest City
|
1:40.58
|
8.00
|
3
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
1:43.08
|
6.00
|
4
|
Ghv
|
1:43.27
|
4.00
|
5
|
Clear Lake
|
1:46.07
|
2.00
Distance Medley
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Forest City
|
3:49.24
|
10.00
|
2
|
Belmond Klemme
|
3:50.13
|
8.00
|
3
|
Ghv
|
3:51.99
|
6.00
|
4
|
Clear Lake
|
3:54.41
|
4.00
|
5
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
4:04.56
|
2.00
Girls
Team Results
|
1
|
Osage
|
188.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
2
|
Forest City
|
118.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
3
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
68.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
67.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
5
|
Newman Catholic
|
52.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
6
|
Ghv
|
40.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
7
|
Clear Lake
|
34.00
|
Point Breakdown
|
8
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
19.00
|
Point Breakdown
100 m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Meredith Street
|
Osage
|
12.90
|
10.00
|
2
|
Allison Barrus
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
13.46
|
8.00
|
3
|
Jayln Hovenga
|
Forest City
|
13.75
|
6.00
|
4
|
Aleah Brown
|
Ghv
|
14.10
|
4.00
|
5
|
Marie Manternach
|
Newman Catholic
|
14.47
|
2.00
200m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Meredith Street
|
Osage
|
26.81
|
10.00
|
2
|
Allison Barrus
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
28.17
|
8.00
|
3
|
Jayln Hovenga
|
Forest City
|
28.30
|
6.00
|
4
|
Carly Hengesteg
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
28.70
|
4.00
|
5
|
Gretta Gouge
|
Ghv
|
29.88
|
2.00
400 m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Meredith Street
|
Osage
|
59.66
|
10.00
|
2
|
Carly Hengesteg
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
1:03.53
|
8.00
|
3
|
Gretta Gouge
|
Ghv
|
1:05.38
|
6.00
|
4
|
Hannah Good
|
Forest City
|
1:05.44
|
4.00
|
5
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
1:05.72
|
2.00
800 m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Addyson Grimm
|
Osage
|
2:27.05
|
10.00
|
2
|
Lili Nelson
|
Forest City
|
2:33.30
|
8.00
|
3
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
2:34.03
|
6.00
|
4
|
Abby Bates
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
2:43.34
|
4.00
|
5
|
Anna Feuerbach
|
Clear Lake
|
2:46.99
|
2.00
100m Hurdles
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Paige Kisley
|
Osage
|
16.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Kylie Anderson
|
Ghv
|
16.79
|
8.00
|
3
|
Lindsey Moore
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
17.42
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kayla Senne
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
17.68
|
4.00
|
5
|
Lorelei Cash
|
Ghv
|
17.75
|
2.00
1500 m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Lili Nelson
|
Forest City
|
5:18.63
|
10.00
|
2
|
Katelyn Johnston
|
Osage
|
5:19.30
|
8.00
|
3
|
Keevan Jones
|
Forest City
|
5:34.17
|
6.00
|
4
|
Ella Petree
|
Newman Catholic
|
5:47.84
|
4.00
|
5
|
Sydney Buseman
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
5:48.77
|
2.00
3000 m
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Katelyn Johnston
|
Osage
|
11:28.31
|
10.00
|
2
|
Lydia Mass
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
11:51.59
|
8.00
|
3
|
Maggie McBride
|
Newman Catholic
|
11:59.66
|
6.00
|
4
|
Grace Gabriel
|
Newman Catholic
|
12:59.33
|
4.00
|
5
|
Natalie Shoars
|
Osage
|
13:13.51
|
2.00
400 m Hurdles
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Paige Kisley
|
Osage
|
1:12.24
|
10.00
|
2
|
Bella Effandt
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
1:13.07
|
8.00
|
3
|
Teaghan Bird
|
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|
1:15.81
|
6.00
|
4
|
Peyton McGrath
|
Clear Lake
|
1:23.80
|
4.00
|
5
|
Anna Zrostlik
|
Ghv
|
1:26.54
|
2.00
Discus
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Addie Buseman
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
86-11
|
10.00
|
2
|
Joy Levendusky
|
Osage
|
77-02
|
8.00
|
3
|
Abi Cockrum
|
Osage
|
76-08
|
6.00
|
4
|
Jesslyn Sims
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
74-04
|
4.00
|
5
|
Kallie Atwell
|
Ghv
|
73-08
|
2.00
High Jump
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Sophia Holland
|
Forest City
|
5-00.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Brooklyn Halbach
|
Osage
|
4-10.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Shae Dillavou
|
Forest City
|
4-08.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kenedie Gabrielson
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
4-08.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Ainsley Dodd
|
Osage
|
4-06.00
|
2.00
Long Jump
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Makella Jacobs
|
Clear Lake
|
13-10.75
|
10.00
|
2
|
Taylor Klobassa
|
Osage
|
13-07.75
|
8.00
|
3
|
Liz Kruckenberg
|
Newman Catholic
|
13-06.75
|
6.00
|
4
|
Kealan Curley
|
Newman Catholic
|
13-05.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Grace Myer
|
Clear Lake
|
13-01.25
|
2.00
Shot Put
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Joy Levendusky
|
Osage
|
29-07.00
|
10.00
|
2
|
Abi Cockrum
|
Osage
|
28-05.00
|
8.00
|
3
|
Alana Moody
|
Clear Lake
|
28-05.00
|
6.00
|
4
|
Sheridan Fox
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
28-04.00
|
4.00
|
5
|
Jesslyn Sims
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
26-06.00
|
2.00
4×100
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Forest City
|
53.24
|
10.00
|
2
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
53.76
|
8.00
|
3
|
Osage
|
56.32
|
6.00
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
57.46
|
4.00
|
5
|
Clear Lake
|
57.63
|
2.00
4×200
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Forest City
|
1:52.49
|
10.00
|
2
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
1:53.82
|
8.00
|
3
|
Newman Catholic
|
1:58.03
|
6.00
|
4
|
Osage
|
2:01.46
|
4.00
|
5
|
Clear Lake
|
2:12.01
|
2.00
4×400
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Osage
|
4:21.58
|
10.00
|
2
|
Forest City
|
4:32.92
|
8.00
|
3
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
4:37.73
|
6.00
|
4
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
4:55.46
|
4.00
|
5
|
Newman Catholic
|
5:13.69
|
2.00
4×800
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Osage
|
1:11.39
|
10.00
|
Runners
|
2
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
1:13.21
|
8.00
|
Runners
|
3
|
Ghv
|
1:13.50
|
6.00
|
Runners
|
4
|
Clear Lake
|
1:21.73
|
4.00
|
Runners
|
5
|
Forest City
|
1:21.75
|
2.00
|
Runners
Sprint Medley
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Osage
|
1:56.75
|
10.00
|
2
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
1:59.18
|
8.00
|
3
|
Forest City
|
2:02.48
|
6.00
|
4
|
Newman Catholic
|
2:06.75
|
4.00
|
5
|
Ghv
|
2:07.62
|
2.00
Distance Medley
(place, runner, school, time, team points earned)
|
1
|
Forest City
|
4:44.89
|
10.00
|
2
|
Osage
|
4:49.73
|
8.00
|
3
|
Newman Catholic
|
4:57.28
|
6.00
|
4
|
Northwood-Kensett
|
5:03.53
|
4.00
|
5
|
Belmond-Klemme
|
5:07.56
|
2.00