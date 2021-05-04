Sports

High School Golf Results – Monday, May 3rd

Boys

At Newman Catholic

  • 1 Newman Catholic 171.00
  • 2 North Butler 183.00
  • 3 West Fork 185.00

at Central Springs

  • 1 Northwood-Kensett 190.00
  • 2 Central Springs 192.00
  • 3 Nashua-Plainfield 202.00
  • 4 Riceville 275.00

at Belmond-Klemme

  • 1 Belmond-Klemme 194.00
  • 2 Bishop Garrigan 195.00
  • 3 Garner Hayfield Ventura 196.00

at Eagle Grove

  • 1 Forest City
    • Medalist – Jack Harms

Girls

at Newman Catholic

  • 1 Newman Catholic 203.00
  • 2 North Butler 210.00
  • 3 West Fork 260.00

at Belmond-Klemme

  • 1 Bishop Garrigan 186.00
  • 2 Garner Hayfield Ventura 215.00

at Central Springs

  • 1 Central Springs 228.00
  • 2 Northwood-Kensett 257.00

 

