Sports
High School Golf Results – Monday, May 3rd
Boys
At Newman Catholic
- 1 Newman Catholic 171.00
- 2 North Butler 183.00
- 3 West Fork 185.00
at Central Springs
- 1 Northwood-Kensett 190.00
- 2 Central Springs 192.00
- 3 Nashua-Plainfield 202.00
- 4 Riceville 275.00
at Belmond-Klemme
- 1 Belmond-Klemme 194.00
- 2 Bishop Garrigan 195.00
- 3 Garner Hayfield Ventura 196.00
at Eagle Grove
- 1 Forest City
- Medalist – Jack Harms
Girls
at Newman Catholic
- 1 Newman Catholic 203.00
- 2 North Butler 210.00
- 3 West Fork 260.00
at Belmond-Klemme
- 1 Bishop Garrigan 186.00
- 2 Garner Hayfield Ventura 215.00
at Central Springs
- 1 Central Springs 228.00
- 2 Northwood-Kensett 257.00