Harold A. Nyhus, 94, of Forest City, died peacefully, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Interment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery in rural Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121

Memorials may be directed to Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery fund.

