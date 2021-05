Fredonna Tiffany, 91, of Jewell, formerly of Meservey, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Graveside Services for Fredonna Tiffany will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meservey Cemetery.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luickā€™s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248