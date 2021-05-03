Waldorf Softball team earns 7th seed at NSAA Championships

May 2, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. – The brackets for the 2021 North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Postseason Softball Tournament are set for May 6-8. Bellevue (Neb.) will be this year’s conference tournament host set. The tournament takes place at The Lied Center Field (2700 Arboretum Drive) in Bellevue, Neb. May 9 has been reserved as a weather make-up day

All eight teams will play in the NSAA Softball Postseason Conference Tournament, which feature a double elimination format. The seeding is based on the regular-season North Star conference record (winning percentage).

Valley City State (N.D.) won their second straight North Star Athletic Association conference regular-season title outright with 25-2 record (32-5 overall record). The Vikings will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament.

No. 2 seed belongs to the host-team Bellevue (Neb.) with 21-7 NSAA conference record (35-18 overall record). Dickinson State (N.D.) is the No. 3 seed (30-13 overall record, 19-8 NSAA record), followed by Mayville State (N.D.) as a No. 4 seed (19-21 overall record, 15-13 NSAA conference record).

Dakota State (S.D.) holds the No. 5 seed after completing their regular-season schedule with a 18-32 overall record and 11-17 record in league contests. Viterbo (Wis.) is the No. 6 seed with 7-35 overall record and 7-21 NSAA record.

Waldorf (Iowa) (8-31 overall record) and Presentation (S.D.) (7-32 overall record) are tied for seventh in the conference standings with 6-21 NSAA record each. The Warriors own the tiebreaker after recording a victory over third-place Dickinson State to secure the No. 7 seed (the Saints will be the No. 8 seed).

The postseason tournament kicks off on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (Central Time) with DaSU taking on MSU on the North Field, while VU plays DiSU on the South Field. VCSU opens their tournament’s title defense from 2019 (2020 season was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic) against PC at 12:30 p.m. on the North Field. BU plays WU at the same time on the South Field.

All eight teams will be playing two games on the first day of the tournament. The first two loser’s out games are scheduled for 3 p.m., while the other two winner’s bracket contests are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The tournament continues Friday with a pair of loser’s out games at 12:30 p.m., with the winners advancing to another loser’s out game at 3 p.m. A pair of undefeated teams will battle out at 3 p.m. on the North Field, with the winner advancing to the championship game set for Saturday afternoon.

There will be three teams remaining on Saturday, starting with an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. If the undefeated team loses in the first championship game, then the second championship game is set for 5:30 p.m.

The tournament champion receives the NSAA’s automatic berth to the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, which will be played on May 17-19 on campus sites announced by the NAIA. The national opening round winners will move on to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga. on May 27-June 2.

2021 North Star Athletic Association Softball Championship – hosted by Bellevue (Neb.) University

(Overall Record, NSAA record) – Times in Central Time – The Lied Center Field

Thursday, May 6, 2021 Game 1: No. 5 seed Dakota State (S.D.) (18-32, 11-17 NSAA) vs.

No. 4 seed Mayville State (N.D.) (19-21, 15-13 NSAA) – 10 a.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 2: No. 6 seed Viterbo (Wis.) (7-35, 7-21 NSAA) vs.

No. 3 seed Dickinson State (N.D.) (30-13, 19-8 NSAA) – 10 a.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 3: No. 8 seed Presentation (S.D.) (7-32, 6-21 NSAA) vs.

No. 1 seed Valley City State (N.D.) (32-5, 25-2 NSAA) – 12:30 p.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 4: No. 7 seed Waldorf (Iowa) (8-31, 6-21 NSAA) vs.

No. 2 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (35-18, 21-7 NSAA) – 12:30 p.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 5 (Loser’s Out Game): Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 – 3 p.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 6 (Loser’s Out Game): Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4 – 3 p.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 7 (Winner’s Bracket): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 – 5:30 p.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 8 (Winner’s Bracket): Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5:30 p.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP

Friday, May 7, 2021 Game 9 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 5 vs.

Loser Game 8 – 12:30 p.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 10 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 6 vs.

Loser Game 7 – 12:30 p.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 11 (Winner’s Bracket): Winner Game 7 vs.

Winner Game 8 – 3 p.m. – North Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP Game 12 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 9 vs.

Winner Game 10 – 3 p.m. – South Field LIVE STATS LIVE VIDEO BOX SCORE RECAP