North Iowa Community School Year Begin to Wind Down

Area school districts are coming to the conclusion of their year with graduations set for later this month. For the North Iowa Community School District, its school board needed to firmly set the dates of the end of the educational process for the year and a look ahead to the new fiscal year.

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson and the board recently met to discuss these items.

The jeopardy Erickson refers to is the number of school days required by the state.

Erickson informed the board about the end of year scheduling and it was positively received.