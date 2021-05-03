Garner Golf Course to See a Drainage Improvement

Golfers at the Garner Public Golf Course may see some improvements being done to the property in order to enhance drainage of water from rainfall. Holes two and four have had some drainage damage repair done according to Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

The drainage of water leads out to the small pond on the course.

Kofoed stated that the city got involved in order to help out the golf course board.

The city and the board will work together to resolve any future issues that require both entities attention.