Worth County Road Department Considers 4 Day Work Week

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were offered the opportunity to decide whether the Worth County Secondary Road Department could switch to a 4 day / 10 hours a day work week. Richard Brumm Secondary Roads Engineer felt it important to give the board the option in their recent meeting.

Brumm said that he would handle the decision and the scheduling for the summer.

The Worth County Secondary Road Department will join other area road departments in changing over to the 4 day work week.