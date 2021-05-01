The Weather Says It’s Almost Time to Garden

Temperatures have warmed up this week. Iowa State University horticulture specialist, Cindy Haynes, says most plants will probably recover from the cold snaps.

The plant damage depends on where you live.

If you’re itching to get out and plant your garden, Haynes says don’t let the warm temperatures fool you.

She says one date usually signals things are safe from a late frost.

Haynes says everyone has been anxious to get outside — but the recent up and down weather patterns should be a good reminder that temperatures can change a lot this time of year.

Haynes says some people may’ve already gotten their tomatoes and pepper plants and are just itching to get them in the ground.