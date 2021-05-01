Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Weather is Favorable to Fair Fishing

Weekend weather will give local anglers the opportunity to hit the area waterways. While water temperatures are in the low 50’s making for fair fishing activity, those water temperatures may rise as high air temperatures may hit the mid 80’s on Saturday while it will be in the 70’s on Sunday.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Keeper-sized crappie have been picked up with minnows on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 59 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing is starting to pick back up again. Fish in Town Bay around the fish house along Ice House Point and in the marina. Use a small jig with a small minnow. Fish are 8-12 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Sorting is needed. The bite has slowed down. Walleye – Fair: The bite has slowed down some with the cooler water this week. Use a twister or a leach or minnow fished under a bobber. Walleye fishing on Black Hawk Lake usually starts to pick up during the beginning of May. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch with a small jig and minnow or piece of crawler fished under a bobber. Anglers are having luck fishing around the fish house in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair:

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels remain about 3-4 feet low. The best option for launching a boat with the low water may be the west ramp. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fish crawlers or minnows on a jig. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish with tube jigs and small minnow fished near structure. Bluegill – Fair: Walleye – Fair: Largemouth Bass – Fair:

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures warm, target crappie along shore and along docks using a tube jig or a minnow fished on a small jig under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish for catfish along shore with cut bait or crawlers fished on the bottom.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish a tube jig with a small minnow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch along shore using minnows fished on a jig. Fish are 8-11 inches. Some sorting. Channel Catfish – Slow: For the best luck use cut bait or dipped catfish baits fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Throw a twister or fish a minnow or leach under a bobber along shore. Evenings or low light conditions may be most productive. Expect shore fishing for walleye to pick up as water temperatures warm over the next few weeks.

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. The State dock on the north shore is in. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish open pockets in the rushes. The bite will get better as the water warms this week. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are biting. Try fishing a jig tipped with a leech or crawler. Fish near vegetation and rocky habitat. Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Slow:

Eldred Sherwood Lake

The courtesy docks are in. Bluegill – Slow:

Lake Cornelia

Yellow bass are biting on cut bait. Try fishing around the docks in the marina.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish dark colored plastics around vegetation.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed until Saturday May 1st at 12 a.m. Most courtesy docks are in place. The water temperature is 49 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair:

Lost Island Lake

Anglers have been able to have consistent success with yellow perch and a few other species this spring. Yellow Perch – Good: Bluegill – Fair: Black Crappie – Fair: Walleye – Fair:

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little bit of movement around the lake.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair:

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is closed until Saturday May 1st at 12 a.m. Most courtesy docks are in place. Perch and panfish have slowly making their way in shallower making shoreline and dock fishing more promising. The water temperature is 48 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair:

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed until Saturday May 1st at 12 a.m. All courtesy docks are in place. The water temperature is 48 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Black Crappie – Fair:

The walleye season is currently closed on Iowa Great Lakes chain. The season opens Saturday May 1st at 12 a.m. Most courtesy docks are in place. The extended forecast calls for varying temperatures with highs in the 60s to 80s. Lake levels are currently lower making points more apparent and historically shallow areas less accessible by boat.

NORTHEAST

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie on Casey Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish from a boat over structure using a 1/64-ounce jig tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing crankbaits off of the jetties and dam. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber for bluegill.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are having little success on walleyes but doing well on smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks for some walleye action. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jig and minnow or retrieving spinner baits for some smallmouth bass action. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are having success using dead minnows, crawlers or cut baits for catfish on the river. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are biting in the warmer backwater shallows fish a minnow under a bobber near brush piles.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are doing a lot of bobber fishing for crappie on George Wyth Lake. With low water levels on the lake, use extreme caution in launching boat off of ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish from a boat over structure using a 1/64-ounce jig tipped with a waxworm or a crappie minnow under a bobber.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are beginning to pick up some crappie on Lake Delhi. Fish early mornings or late evenings to avoid heavy boat traffic. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish a crappie minnow under a bobber or jig/retrieve colored tube jigs near brush piles or docks.

Manchester District Streams

All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and providing insect hatches with the recent warmer weather. Brown Trout – Fair: Spring branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy sized brown trout and there has been quite a bit of angling pressure.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River in Delaware County has stabilized and should provide some angling opportunities for the upcoming weekend. Walleyes are now post spawn and have spread out throughout the river. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks for some walleye action. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Spinnerbaits and crankbaits have been working well for smallmouth bass. Black Crappie – Fair: Try colored tube jigs near structure or a crappie minnow under a bobber.

Martens Lake

Anglers are beginning to catch some crappie on Martens Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing small jigs tipped with a waxworm along the edges of the weed beds.

Plainfield Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead minnows or cut baits for catfish fished from the shore or a boat.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There have been very few reports of anglers catching walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks for some walleye action.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie along the edges of weed beds. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing small jigs tipped with a waxworm along the edges of the weed beds.

Wapsi River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There have been reports of anglers catching northern pike on the Upper Wapsi. The river continues to drop and should provide some fair to good angling opportunities for the upcoming weekend. Northern Pike – Good: Try casting and retrieving large spinnerbaits or fishing a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off channel areas. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks for some walleye action.

Interior rivers are low and providing some fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass, walleye and crappie. Rivers should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Lakes are beginning to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed at this time, for further information contact the Northeast District office at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level is 8.6 feet and expected to remain stable. Water clarity is a bit stained. Water temperature is near 52 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post spawn. Fish flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish are moving into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters for crappies. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Fish in areas with little to no current using a small piece of worm under a bobber Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish cut bait or a night crawler off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temps. Fish the upper portion of backwater lakes with a flashy spinnerbait.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 617.5 and stabilizing this week. Water temperature at Lynxville dam is 56 degrees. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for -perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post spawn. Fish flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish are moving into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters for crappies. Bluegill – Good: Fish in areas with little to no current using a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish cut bait or a night crawler off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temps. Fish the upper portion of backwater lakes with a flashy spinnerbait.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg is 8.9 feet and is expected to remain stable next week. Water temperature at the Guttenberg dam is 51 degrees. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post spawn. Fish flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish are moving into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters for crappies. Bluegill – Good: Fish in areas with little to no current using a small piece of worm under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish cut bait or a night crawler off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temps. Fish the upper portion of backwater lakes with a flashy spinnerbait.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to stabilize this week. Water temperature is in the mid-50s this week and fish are biting. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are currently 8.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.8 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 56 degrees in channel and in 60’s in the backwaters. Water clarity is good. Walleye – Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinner baits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish – Good: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Bluegill – Excellent: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive right now and can be caught on spinners or even worms in backwater areas. These fish offer and excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Some reports are starting to come in that crappie are being taken out of backwater sloughs by anglers using bobbers and small minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam is receding and presently is at 9.7 feet. Water temperature is around 56 degrees in main channel and the water clarity is good. Both the Bellevue City and DNR ramps are open for use in the tailwater. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is now closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners for the best success. Best spots to try are located in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are being taken on worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be real fun to catch. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie – Good: Some reports are starting to come in that crappie are being taken out of backwater sloughs by anglers using bobbers and small minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water levels at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and currently at 9.4 feet, Camanche is at 12.4 feet and Le Claire is at 7.0 feet. Water temperature is around 57 in main channel and in 60s in backwaters. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is now closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Good: Pike are now being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when angling for bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are biting on worms and cut bait. Fishing has been good along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill – Excellent: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of freshwater drum can be caught in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is receding and is presently at 9.9 feet. The water temperature his near 57 degrees and water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut shad bait is often the ticket for early season catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of freshwater drum can be caught in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.

Water temperature is back up to the upper 50s in the main channel and in 60s in backwaters. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has risen to 9.94 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. We have not received much for fishing information for this pool this week. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are the Andalusia Island Complex and Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine has risen to 8.58 feet and flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs and minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston is 9.93 feet, flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is open. The gates are out of the water at the lock and dam. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs and minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are the Huron Island complex. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some channel catfish are being caught from shore along the Toolsboro ramp. Try fishing with nightcrawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 6.58 feet and falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 12.17 feet, flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 526.58 feet, flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. This area did receive some heavier rains recently that may impact water clarity.

Mississippi River Pool 16-19: River stage has been falling and forecasted to continue to fall over the weekend. Water clarity is fair and main channel water temperature is around 58 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature on Tuesday (4/27) was 60 degrees. By Thursday, it was falling back into the upper 50s. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Very little angler activity on the lake this week. Bass have moved back out to deeper water waiting for it to warm back up. Black Crappie – Fair: in 5-6 foot of water around the trees.

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures were in the low 60s earlier this week but are starting back down now that it is cooling back down. Black Crappie – Fair: Work the edges of the big brush piles towards the upper end of the lake.

Lake Darling

By Wednesday (4/28) the water temp was up to 62 degrees, but falling by Thursday morning. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Anglers are marking bass out in 10 to 12 foot of water. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappies earlier in the week were over the rock piles in about six foot of water near shore. Cooler water temps may change that.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature was 60 degrees on Wednesday (4/28). Cooler nights will start dropping that back down. Water at the upper end of the lake muddy because of all the wind. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass seem to be staying out in the 10 to 12-foot-deep water. I think they knew it was going to cool off again. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for them to be out in the trees and rock piles out in 6-8 foot of water.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at (319) 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait in the area of I-380/965 bridges.

Diamond Lake

All facilities are now open in the park. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or jigs tipped with worms. Anglers fishing off the jetties are having some success.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Black Crappie – Good: Bluegill – Fair:

Lake Macbride

Water temps are 52-54 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows over brush or rock piles in 10-15. They should start moving shallower to spawn soon. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs or crankbaits over/along windblown rock or jigging in 20-25 of water. Try shallower towards evening. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: A few anglers are stumbling on packs of fish usually along rock bars/piles.

Otter Creek Lake

Docks are in, fish cleaning station is open, and the lake level is full. There has been very little fishing activity and no reports are available.

Union Grove Lake

Water clarity is good and the docks are in at the ramps. No fishing reports are available.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait.

Lake Miami

Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms up. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait. Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs with live bait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout were stocked on March 23. Use live minnows fished under a bobber, small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners and casting spoons. A trout stamp is required to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.83 feet msl with 904 feet msl being recreation pool. Water temps range from 50-55 degrees depending on location. Prairie Ridge and Island View Middle boat ramps are closed but will open by May 15. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 10-15 feet of water. The crappie should move shallow as the water warms up.

Red Haw Lake

The boat docks are in. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and along the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Catch walleye jigging or trolling minnows. Areas to try first are from the marina around to the beach the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies beginning to move shallow fishing live minnows under a float or near rock and wood.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Largemouth Bass – Good: Farm ponds and community ponds have warmed quickly compared to larger lakes. Catch Largemouth Bass casting slowly retrieved spinner baits crankbaits and soft plastics. Catch bluegills and crappies on live bait under bobbers or slowly retrieved jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock casting jigs tipped with twister tails swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Catch crappies casting jigs or live minnows under a bobber near wood and rock habitat near shore.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Catch trout casting small in-line spinners spoons jigs with plastics or live bait under a float.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes. The lake offers an opportunity to catch a trophy catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish cut bait or shad sides on wind-blown shorelines for best success. Bluegill – No Report: Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is necessary for the larger fish.

Lake Anita

Historically Anita provides good early spring fishing in the upper end of the north arm. As the water temperatures warm fish move in behind the pontoon area. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast small jigs two foot under a bobber on warm sunny days. Sorting will be necessary as there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies in the lake this year. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills can be caught around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappies have moved into the canals. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers should target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals and on the lake side to catch white crappie.

Littlefield Lake

DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this week. Numerous Largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be necessary. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall in the lake. Channel Catfish – No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill – No Report: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – No Report: The black crappies were 10 to 12 inches in the survey.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good fish population. The bluegills will average eight inches and the black crappies 10 to 12 inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Fair: As the water temperatures warm black crappies will stage near the dam and around the underwater reefs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught in tree piles casting nightcrawlers under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is excellent at Prairie Rose. Bluegill – Fair: Jump from one tree pile to the next searching for bluegill. Fish average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – No Report: Largemouth Bass – Good: Fish around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation for best success.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles and the fishing jetties for Crappie up to 10 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try using a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for Largemouth Bass up to 21 inches.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at main ramp and bait shop ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try using crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs fished along the fishing jetties for crappie up to 9 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at main boat ramp. Walleye – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the flats for walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try using crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or using jigs near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the submerged roadbed for crappie up to 11 inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles or along the submerged roadbed.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 50s to low 60s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.