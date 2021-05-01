A Special Invitation from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Otter Tail County

by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

You’re invited to celebrate the 73rd Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, May 13-15, 2021 in Otter Tail County, a treasured state tradition that will continue this year by following Stay Safe MN event parameters. Event festivities were postponed in 2020 when the devastating COVID-19 pandemic hit. Our Minnesota communities and residents have shown incredible resilience and adaptability over the last year, finding creative activities to enjoy our state. Exploring the great outdoors, fishing and taking close-to-home trips to places like Otter Tail County are great ways to safely soak in the upcoming summer season.

Located in west-central Minnesota, Otter Tail County offers a classic Minnesota lakeside getaway. It’s one of the largest counties in the state, comprising more than 2,200 square miles, 22 charming communities and the most lakes (1,048) in any U.S. county, including the 10th largest lake in the state, Otter Tail Lake. Area lakes offer plenty of fish, including many panfish varieties, walleye and sturgeon, not to mention an abundance of water recreation. Nearby, Glendalough State Park and Maplewood State Park, home to Inspiration Peak (the highest point in the county), local restaurants, charming shops, lodging properties and more offer additional leisure activities.

Independent tours and activities throughout the county will take place for registered Governor’s Fishing Opener attendees during Opener weekend. Anglers from all around can also join the fun during a virtual statewide fishing derby via FishDonkey. The friendly competition runs Saturday, May 15 from 12:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities are graciously hosted by Otter Tail County’s community planning committee and various local businesses.

The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener helps kicks off the summer travel season, celebrates our state’s great outdoors and recreation opportunities, and supports small and local businesses across our state. Fishing contributes $2.4 billion annually to Minnesota’s $16.6 billion tourism industry.

We hope to see Minnesotans continuing to mask up for a memorable fishing experience. If you can’t wet a line in Otter Tail County, we hope you get outside on opener day to enjoy fishing on one of our state’s 11,842 lakes.