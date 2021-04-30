Winnebago County Conservation Offers Spring Astronomy Program

The weather is warming up and more people are getting outside. So, now is a wonderful time to learn about what you can see in the spring nighttime sky. However, un like years past where the program was in person and outdoors, now the program can be seen and attended anywhere. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

The Virtual Spring Stargazing program is a free event and will be held over Zoom on Wednesday evening, May 19th, beginning at 7:00 PM, and lasting about 45-60 minutes.

To register for the WCCB’s free Virtual Spring Stargazing program, people should contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive a star chart and the program’s Zoom link. People can also contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 for more information about the program.