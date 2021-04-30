Ernst Calls for Investigation into John Kerry Amid Allegations He Divulged Classified Information to Iran

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and outspoken opponent of the failed Iran Nuclear Deal, joined her colleagues in urging President Biden to investigate recent allegations that John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, revealed classified information to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and—if true—calling for his removal from the administration. In addition to investigating the claims, Ernst and her colleagues are calling on President Biden to suspend Kerry’s access to sensitive and classified information until the investigation is faithfully resolved.

In their letter, Ernst and her colleagues write, “Secretary Kerry has a long history of employing transactional diplomacy against the best interests of the United States or our allies – often trading long-term national security for a flawed short-term political agenda – which has ultimately endangered our allies and empowered our adversaries. Most egregious, is the recently purported claim in a leaked recording by Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif, that Secretary Kerry relayed covert Israeli actions against Iranian interests in Syria.”

They go on to say, “Revealing sensitive information, whether deliberately or not, about one of our most important and enduring allies in the region, the state of Israel, to an avowed enemy – the largest state sponsor of terrorism, responsible for the killing and wounding and maiming of thousands of American service men and women – is reason alone to remove Secretary Kerry from your administration.”