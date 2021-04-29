Willaert Sentenced on Theft Charges

Adam Willaert of Rochester, MN, pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by Lake Mills Police Department on February 17, 2018. Willaert was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentenced not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Willaert was placed on probation to the Department of Corrections for a period of 2 years and as a term of probation, Willaert was ordered to successfully complete Teen Challenge.